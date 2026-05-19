Influential Women Profiles: Nery Rodriguez, Leadership Consultant and Founder of Catalyst Connection LLC

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Organizations Strengthen Leadership, Retail Strategy, and Team Development Through Coaching, Strategic Consulting, and People-First Leadership DevelopmentOrlando, Florida — Nery Rodriguez is a seasoned retail executive, leadership consultant, and Founder of Catalyst Connection LLC, where she helps organizations strengthen leadership, improve operational performance, and build people-centered workplace cultures. With more than 25 years of experience across retail operations, leadership development, and strategic business management, Nery has built a career defined by operational excellence, financial performance, and a deep commitment to developing others.Her passion for retail and leadership began early while working in her parents’ store in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Those early experiences behind the counter introduced her to customer service, teamwork, and the importance of meaningful human connection — lessons that would shape the foundation of her professional journey.Over the years, Nery steadily advanced through leadership positions within major retail organizations, most notably spending 14 years with Tory Burch. During her tenure, she rose into senior leadership roles and ultimately oversaw retail operations across the North American fleet for Faherty Brand. Recognized for balancing strong financial acumen with employee development and mentorship, she led large-scale retail operations, implemented strategic initiatives, and helped develop the next generation of retail leaders.After serving as a Director of Retail responsible for North American store operations, Nery transitioned into independent consulting and founded Catalyst Connection LLC. Today, she serves as an Organizational Development and Leadership Consultant, partnering with organizations to improve business strategy, strengthen leadership effectiveness, and create sustainable growth initiatives.Her work includes client outreach, operational and organizational assessments, strategic planning, sales optimization, and facilitating leadership development sessions using tools such as Everything DiSC, The Five Behaviors, and April Sabral’s Positive Effect frameworks. Nery is an SHRM-SCP, a DiSC Certified Facilitator, a Five Behaviors Certified Facilitator, and a Positive Effect Leadership Certified Coach, credentials that support her ability to combine data-driven strategy with a people-first leadership philosophy.At the core of Nery’s consulting approach is the belief that long-term business success is built through coaching, clarity, trust, and authentic human connection. She believes leaders are most effective when they create environments where people feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow.Nery credits much of her professional success to the resilience and adaptability she developed early in life. Having attended four different high schools, she learned to adjust quickly to change, build relationships in unfamiliar environments, and remain flexible under pressure. Those experiences helped shape her ability to lead through transition and uncertainty throughout her career.She also attributes her success to the strong work ethic and customer-focused values she learned through her family’s retail business, along with her ongoing commitment to coaching and developing others. Nery believes continuous learning has been essential to every stage of her journey, leading her to pursue an MBA and multiple professional certifications while consistently seeking opportunities for growth and self-improvement.For young women entering retail leadership or consulting, Nery strongly encourages building meaningful professional relationships and actively seeking mentorship. She believes asking for guidance and learning from experienced professionals are critical components of building confidence, expanding opportunities, and achieving long-term success.According to Nery, the retail industry is currently navigating significant volatility, including restructures, layoffs, and tighter operational budgets. However, she also sees these challenges creating important opportunities for consultants and fractional leaders to provide strategic support, operational guidance, and leadership expertise during periods of organizational transition and change.The values guiding Nery’s personal and professional life are integrity and kindness. She believes leadership is about doing the right thing even during difficult situations while consistently treating others with empathy, respect, and compassion.Outside of her professional work, Nery values spending time with her family and remaining active in her community. She volunteers at her children’s school and supports organizations including the American Cancer Society and the Osceola Council on Aging, along with causes such as UP Orlando. She also prioritizes health and wellness following her own recovery journey and remains an avid reader who is constantly learning and exploring new ideas.Through Catalyst Connection LLC, Nery Rodriguez continues helping organizations grow, adapt, and strengthen leadership while preserving the values and culture that make them unique.Learn More about Nery Rodriguez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Nery-Rodriguez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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