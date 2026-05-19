Muscle Movers LV Launches Junk Removal Service Before Las Vegas Summer Heat

Local moving company expands into junk hauling as Vegas Valley homeowners face garages packed with heat-sensitive clutter heading into a 110-degree summer.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAhead of Las Vegas Summer Heat, Muscle Movers LV Launches Junk Removal Service to Help Residents Clear Out Before Temperatures ClimbLocal moving company expands into junk hauling as Vegas Valley homeowners face the annual problem of garages packed with heat-sensitive clutter heading into a 110-degree summer.LAS VEGAS, NV – May 19, 2026 – Muscle Movers LV, a locally owned moving company serving the Las Vegas Valley, has launched a full-service junk removal division timed to help residents clear out garages, storage sheds, and overflow rooms before the region's punishing summer temperatures arrive. The new service is available now across Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, and surrounding communities.Summer in the Las Vegas Valley is not a passive season for stored household goods. Garage temperatures routinely climb past 120 degrees during peak summer months, turning forgotten clutter into a real problem. Paint cans warp and leak. Old propane tanks and aerosol cans become genuine hazards. Lithium-ion batteries in discarded electronics, power tools, and e-bikes pose fire risks that local fire departments warn about every year. Wood furniture and upholstered items absorb heat and humidity cycles that accelerate damage, dry rot, and pest activity.For most Las Vegas homeowners, the garage is where the problem accumulates. It's the catch-all for items that didn't make it into the house, didn't get donated, and didn't quite warrant a dump run. By the time June arrives, that pile has become both a fire concern and a heat-trapped storage problem that pushes ambient temperatures inside the garage even higher."Every year around April and May, we start getting calls from people who realize their garage has become a problem," said a Muscle Movers LV spokesperson. "Old water heaters, broken patio furniture, three generations of exercise equipment, paint from a project they finished two summers ago. None of it is going to survive the summer in usable condition, and a lot of it shouldn't be sitting there in 120-degree heat in the first place."Why Pre-Summer Is the Right WindowMuscle Movers LV launched the service in mid-May intentionally. The weeks before Memorial Day represent the last comfortable window for crews to work efficiently in garages, side yards, and outdoor storage areas before temperatures make extended outdoor labor unsafe. Customers who book cleanouts in May and early June get faster scheduling, cooler working conditions for crews, and the practical benefit of starting summer with usable garage space instead of a heat-trapping clutter pile.There's also a safety dimension. Las Vegas Valley fire departments issue annual reminders about garage fire risks, with particular attention to improperly stored chemicals, aging batteries, and combustible materials kept in high-heat environments. Clearing those items out before peak summer reduces both fire risk and the heat load on a garage that's often adjacent to the home's main living space.What the Service HandlesMuscle Movers LV's junk removal crews are equipped to handle the full range of items that typically accumulate in Las Vegas Valley garages and storage spaces:Old appliances including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, and water heaters. Exercise equipment, treadmills, weight benches, and home gym setups that haven't been used since the year they were bought. Patio furniture, grills, outdoor storage units, and yard equipment that has reached the end of its life. Mattresses, box springs, and bulky furniture too large for standard curbside pickup. Electronics and e-waste, routed through licensed recycling channels rather than dumped. Boxes of accumulated household items from years of "I'll deal with it later."Items in usable condition are routed to local donation partners. Electronics and e-waste are handled through licensed recyclers. Hazardous materials and certain chemicals fall outside the service scope and are referred to appropriate disposal channels, but crews can advise customers on how and where to handle those items safely.One Crew, One Truck, One AppointmentThe junk removal division operates under the same licensing, insurance, and crew-training standards that Muscle Movers LV applies to its moving services, including its residential moving operation at musclemoverslv.com/residential-movers and its specialty divisions for art and antique transport at musclemoverslv.com/art-antique-movers and white glove moves at musclemoverslv.com/white-glove-movers. Crews are W-2 employees, not day labor. Trucks are company-owned and clearly branded. Pricing is quoted up front based on volume, with no hidden disposal fees.For customers who are also planning a summer move, the combined service offers a meaningful logistical advantage. Rather than coordinating a separate junk hauler around the moving truck's arrival, crews can handle both jobs in a single visit, loading items for the move and hauling away discarded items in one coordinated appointment."Vegas summers compress the moving and cleanout season into a narrow window," the spokesperson added. "Nobody wants to be hauling boxes or dragging a sectional sofa across a driveway in July. The smart play is to get it done in May and early June, and that's what we're set up to help people do."Service Area and SchedulingThe junk removal service is available throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Summerlin West, Spring Valley, Enterprise, Paradise, and surrounding unincorporated communities. Same-day and next-day appointments are available in most service zones during the pre-summer rush, with extended weekend availability through June.Customers can request a no-obligation estimate by phone or through the Muscle Movers LV website. On-site estimates are available for larger jobs, and crews provide a final confirmed price before any work begins.About Muscle Movers LVMuscle Movers LV is a locally owned and operated moving company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, serving residential and commercial customers across the Las Vegas Valley. The company specializes in local and long-distance residential moves, office relocations, and specialty services including art and antique transport, white glove moves, and full-service junk removal. Muscle Movers LV is licensed, insured, and committed to transparent pricing, trained crews, and accountable service. Learn more at musclemoverslv.com.teamseo@rotatedigital.commusclemoverslv.com

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