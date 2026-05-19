Muscle Movers LV Expands Service Lineup with Full-Service Junk Removal Across the Las Vegas Valley

Established LV mover adds junk removal in response to repeat customer demand for one-stop relocation and cleanout services.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMuscle Movers LV Expands Service Lineup with Full-Service Junk Removal Across the Las Vegas ValleyEstablished Las Vegas moving company adds junk hauling and cleanout services in response to growing customer demand for one-stop relocation solutions.LAS VEGAS, NV – May 19, 2026 – Muscle Movers LV, a locally owned and operated moving company serving the Las Vegas Valley, today announced the launch of a full-service junk removal division. The new offering allows residents and businesses across Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, and surrounding communities to handle moves and cleanouts through a single trusted provider.The expansion comes after years of fielding requests from moving customers who needed help disposing of old furniture, appliances, and accumulated clutter — often on the same day as their move. Rather than refer those customers to third-party haulers, Muscle Movers LV has built out a dedicated junk removal operation staffed by its own trained crews, using its own trucks, and backed by the same insurance and licensing that covers its moving services."Half the calls we get during a move include some version of 'can you also take this stuff?'" said a Muscle Movers LV spokesperson. "For years we've had to tell people no, or hand them off to a hauler we couldn't vouch for. Adding junk removal in-house was the obvious next step — same crew, same standards, same accountability."A Practical Response to How Las Vegas Actually Moves Las Vegas Valley relocations rarely happen in a vacuum. Families moving from a longtime home in Henderson into a new build in Summerlin West typically leave behind a garage full of items that don't make the cut. Snowbirds downsizing from multi-bedroom houses into 55+ communities face the same problem on a larger scale. Renters clearing out apartments before a deposit inspection often need same-day removal of broken furniture or unwanted electronics.Until now, customers handling those scenarios had to coordinate between a mover and a separate junk hauler, frequently with conflicting schedules, overlapping arrival windows, and two sets of estimates to manage. Muscle Movers LV's new service consolidates the entire process. Crews can load the moving truck, haul away discarded items, and complete both jobs in a single coordinated visit.The service is also available as a standalone offering for customers who are not moving. Garage cleanouts, estate cleanouts, post-renovation debris removal, hot tub and exercise equipment removal, office furniture disposal, and full-property cleanouts for landlords and real estate agents are all included in the new service catalog.What's CoveredMuscle Movers LV's junk removal service handles the categories that typically cause the most friction for Las Vegas homeowners:Furniture and mattresses, including sectional sofas, bed frames, and box springs that don't fit standard curbside pickup. Major appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, water heaters, and stoves. Exercise equipment, treadmills, weight benches, and home gym systems. Electronics and e-waste, handled through licensed recycling channels rather than landfill disposal. Yard debris, including patio furniture, grills, and outdoor storage units. Construction and renovation debris from minor home projects. Estate and full-home cleanouts, including coordination with family members or executors managing a property remotely.Items in usable condition are routed to local donation partners wherever possible. Hazardous materials, large-scale construction debris from commercial projects, and certain chemicals fall outside the service scope and are referred to appropriate specialists.Same Operational Standards as the Moving SideThe new division operates under the same licensing, insurance, and crew-training framework that Muscle Movers LV applies to its moving services, including its residential moving operation at musclemoverslv.com/residential-movers and its specialty divisions for art and antique transport at musclemoverslv.com/art-antique-movers and white glove moves at musclemoverslv.com/white-glove-movers. Crews are W-2 employees, not day labor. Trucks are company-owned and clearly branded. Pricing is provided up front based on volume, with no hidden disposal fees or end-of-job surcharges."The reason people hire a moving company instead of renting a U-Haul is because they want it handled right by people who know what they're doing," the spokesperson added. "Junk removal isn't any different. There's a real difference between a guy with a pickup and a licensed crew that knows how to get a 400-pound treadmill down a flight of stairs without taking the drywall with it."Service AreaThe junk removal service is available throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Summerlin West, Spring Valley, Enterprise, Paradise, and surrounding unincorporated communities. Same-day and next-day appointments are available in most service zones, with weekend availability for residential customers and standing schedules available for property managers, real estate professionals, and commercial accounts.Booking and EstimatesCustomers can request a no-obligation estimate by phone or through the Muscle Movers LV website. On-site estimates are available for larger jobs, and crews provide a final confirmed price before any work begins. Combined moving-and-junk-removal jobs can be scheduled as a single appointment.About Muscle Movers LVMuscle Movers LV is a locally owned and operated moving company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, serving residential and commercial customers across the Las Vegas Valley. The company specializes in local and long-distance residential moves, office relocations, and specialty services including art and antique transport, white glove moves, and now full-service junk removal. Muscle Movers LV is licensed, insured, and committed to transparent pricing, trained crews, and accountable service. Learn more at musclemoverslv.com.

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