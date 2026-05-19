Influential Women Highlights Alicia Pate, PhD, PA-C: Physician Assistant and Senior Account Executive

SPANISH FORT, AL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging More Than 15 Years of Experience in Cardiothoracic Surgery, Clinical Training, and Physician Education to Advance Cardiac Care and Improve Patient OutcomesSpanish Fort, Alabama — Alicia Pate, PhD, DMSc, MPAS, PA-C, is a Certified Physician Assistant with more than 15 years of experience in cardiology and cardiac surgery, bringing extensive clinical expertise and educational leadership to the field of cardiothoracic care. Throughout her career, Alicia has worked directly in cardiac operating rooms and cardiovascular intensive care units, assisting with complex cardiac procedures and advancing patient care through both surgical support and clinical education.Currently, Alicia serves as a Senior Account Executive at CORCYM and as a Principal Perceval Clinical Trainer, where she supports physician education, product adoption, and hands-on training in cardiothoracic surgery. In this role, she combines real-world surgical experience with strategic medical device expertise, helping clinicians optimize procedural outcomes while expanding their knowledge of advanced cardiac technologies.Before transitioning into medical device leadership and clinical training, Alicia built a distinguished clinical career centered on direct patient care in the cardiac OR and CV ICU. Her work included performing endoscopic vein harvesting procedures and assisting surgeons during highly specialized cardiovascular operations. These years of hands-on clinical experience continue to inform her educational approach and strengthen her ability to connect with surgeons and clinical teams.Alicia’s educational background reflects her commitment to lifelong learning and professional growth. She earned her Associate’s Degree in Nursing from John A. Logan College, followed by a Bachelor of Science Degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She later completed her Master’s Degree in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.Continuing her advanced education, Alicia earned both a Doctor of Medical Sciences Degree with a clinical emphasis in Cardiac Surgery and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences. She is also recognized as a Fellow of the Association of Physician Assistants in Cardiovascular Surgery.Alicia attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family, along with her perseverance and passion for continuous learning and teaching. She believes education and mentorship are essential components of professional growth and remains committed to helping others develop confidence and expertise within the field of cardiothoracic surgery.She encourages young women entering the healthcare and medical device industries to pursue their goals relentlessly and to never allow others to define their limitations. Alicia strongly believes it is never too late to continue learning, growing, and pursuing meaningful professional opportunities.According to Alicia, one of the greatest challenges and opportunities within her field is increasing professional visibility and building strong networks. She recognizes the importance of cultivating relationships and expanding collaboration opportunities that can open doors to continued advancement and innovation.Guided by the values of perseverance, education, family support, and professional collaboration, Alicia Pate continues to make a meaningful impact on the future of cardiac surgery through clinical leadership, physician education, and a dedication to improving patient outcomes.Learn More about Alicia Pate:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Alicia-Pate Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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