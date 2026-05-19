Chloe George, Recognized by Influential Women, Combines Military Service and Operational Leadership

PLAINFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Area Manager, U.S. Army Officer, and Fitness Leader Brings Discipline, Adaptability, and Service-Driven Leadership to Operations, Logistics, and Team PerformanceChloe George, BS, is an Area Manager at Amazon, where she oversees warehouse operations with a focus on safety, efficiency, team performance, and operational consistency within a fast-paced fulfillment environment. Combining experience in operations management, fitness leadership, and military service, Chloe has built a professional path grounded in discipline, accountability, adaptability, and empowering others to succeed.Based in Plainfield, Indiana, Chloe manages key aspects of warehouse operations, including shift startups, daily floor assignments, safety-focused warm-up initiatives, and shift closeouts designed to maintain workflow efficiency and team accountability. Known for her structured leadership style and strong communication skills, she works to create environments where employees feel supported, informed, and motivated to perform at a high level.In addition to her work in operations, Chloe also serves as an Officer in the Indiana Army National Guard, bringing military leadership principles and logistical precision into every aspect of her professional life. Her combined experience in both military service and large-scale operations management has strengthened her ability to lead teams under pressure while maintaining organization, consistency, and operational excellence.Before transitioning fully into operations leadership, Chloe built an extensive background in the fitness and wellness industry. While earning her Bachelor of Science Degree in Kinesiology: Exercise Science from Indiana State University, she began working as a fitness professional and personal trainer. Certified through the National Academy of Sports Medicine, Chloe taught group fitness classes at the YMCA before moving into a full-time role with Union Health as a fitness specialist and trainer.She later advanced into the role of Group Fitness Coordinator at Crunch Fitness, where she led programming initiatives, mentored instructors, and helped create energetic, inclusive fitness environments focused on community engagement and personal development. Her six years in fitness leadership played a major role in shaping her passion for motivating others, building cohesive teams, and helping individuals reach their full potential.Continuing her commitment to professional growth and lifelong learning, Chloe began pursuing a Master of Library and Information Science at Indiana University Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering in 2026. Through this advanced degree program, she is expanding her expertise in information organization, research systems, and data stewardship.Chloe attributes much of her success to her faith and her belief that God has guided her path throughout her life. She believes the experiences, opportunities, and transitions she has encountered have all served a purpose in shaping her personally and professionally.She also credits her parents and family for providing unwavering support and encouragement throughout her journey. Growing up, Chloe says her parents consistently encouraged her and her siblings to pursue their interests while remaining present during both challenging and joyful moments. Their love, understanding, and support continue to influence her approach to leadership and life.One of the most impactful lessons Chloe learned came from her military experience: “You’re the only one who truly cares about your career path.” That advice taught her the importance of self-advocacy, documenting accomplishments, and actively pursuing opportunities rather than waiting for recognition from others. Over time, she realized that professional growth requires initiative, intentional action, and confidence in one’s own abilities.For young women entering operations management, fitness leadership, or related industries, Chloe encourages them to work hard, advocate for themselves, and remain confident in their decisions. She recognizes that being a young woman in leadership can sometimes be challenging, especially when managing teams with individuals who may have more years of experience. However, she believes effective leadership requires maintaining confidence, listening thoughtfully, and standing firm in decisions made with purpose and integrity.Chloe also recognizes that both operations and fitness are rapidly evolving industries that require professionals to continuously adapt and stay informed. Whether it involves emerging fitness research, new operational strategies, or updated workplace processes, she believes ongoing education and professional development are essential for long-term success.At the core of Chloe’s personal and professional life are the values of trust and loyalty. She believes strong relationships are built on honesty, reliability, and accountability, and she strives to be someone others can depend on both as a leader and teammate.Whether leading warehouse operations, serving in the National Guard, mentoring fitness teams, or continuing her education, Chloe George remains committed to excellence, lifelong learning, and helping individuals and teams perform at their highest potential through disciplined, service-oriented leadership.Learn More about Chloe George:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Chloe-George Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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