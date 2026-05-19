CyberTech Selected for State of Missouri GIS Services Qualified Vendor List

CyberTech brings Esri Platinum Partner expertise, Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services, and enterprise GIS modernization capabilities to Missouri agencies.

CyberTech is proud to bring Esri Platinum Partner expertise, GIS resources, and proven Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services to help agencies modernize, integrate, and scale their geospatial systems.” — Lori Kurovski, Director-Sales

TREVOSE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc., an Esri Platinum Partner with more than 25 years of Esri partnership experience, has been selected for the State of Missouri's Geographic Information System Services Qualified Vendor List (QVL) - Statewide.The QVL designation positions CyberTech to support Missouri agencies with enterprise GIS strategy, ArcGIS modernization, Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services, geospatial application development, business continuity and disaster recovery, independent validation and verification, indoor GIS, and advanced network management solutions.As public agencies increasingly rely on location intelligence to manage infrastructure, improve services, and make faster data-driven decisions, GIS has become a mission-critical enterprise platform. CyberTech brings approximately 300 GIS resources specializing in Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services (MACS), supported by Esri GIS Cloud Specialty and GIS Network Management Specialty certifications and partnerships with Microsoft and AWS.Through the State of Missouri GIS Services QVL, CyberTech is positioned to support agencies across the following accepted service categories:• Assessment & Recommendations• Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery• Esri Tools• Geospatial Mobile and Field Solutions• Geospatial Business Systems Integration• Assistance with Upgrades & Migrations• Geospatial Independent Validation and Verification Services (IV&V)• Indoor GIS• State and Local GovernmentThese capabilities align directly with the needs of state and local government teams managing enterprise geospatial systems, field operations, critical infrastructure, public-facing services, and secure cloud-based GIS environments. From assessment and modernization planning to business continuity, mobile GIS, systems integration, upgrades, migrations, IV&V, and Indoor GIS, CyberTech helps agencies move from fragmented geospatial workflows to resilient, enterprise-ready ArcGIS operations.CyberTech's experience across utilities, railroads, and government sectors gives the company practical insight into complex asset networks, mission-critical operations, and enterprise-scale geospatial environments. That background is especially valuable for agencies seeking to connect GIS with business systems, improve data quality, strengthen platform performance, and scale ArcGIS capabilities across cloud environments."Missouri agencies need resilient, enterprise-grade GIS platforms that support operations from the field to the cloud," said Lori Kurovski, Director-Sales at CyberTech. "CyberTech is proud to bring Esri Platinum Partner expertise, approximately 300 GIS resources, and proven Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services to help agencies modernize, integrate, and scale their geospatial systems."As a qualified GIS services vendor, CyberTech looks forward to helping Missouri agencies strengthen geospatial operations, modernize ArcGIS environments, and unlock greater value from location-based data.About CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc.CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc. is an Esri Platinum Partner with approximately 300 GIS resources specializing in Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services (MACS). With Esri GIS Cloud Specialty and GIS Network Management Specialty certifications, plus over 25 years of Esri partnership experience, CyberTech delivers enterprise ArcGIS solutions for utilities, railroads, and government sectors. The company partners with Microsoft and AWS, enabling comprehensive ArcGIS Enterprise implementations across leading hyperscaler platforms. For more information, visit www.cybertech.com

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