Full Vevos AI Suite Live: Autonomous Conductor Agents for Enterprise Automation at Industry-Leading Pricing

Conductor Agents are now available on every plan. Pricing starts at $199 per month, a fraction of every comparable BPMN automation platform on the market.

The full Vevos suite is live now starting at $199/month. Work that used to take six weeks and a procurement cycle now finishes in the length of a meeting, on a plan a single department can approve.” — Founders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vevos AI today announced the general availability of the full Vevos platform, including its autonomous Conductor Agents, the multi-agent system that takes a plain-English process description and ships it as a live, executing workflow. Every Vevos subscription plan, starting at $199 per month, now includes the entire autonomous agent team on day one. Sign-up is open at vevos.ai.Picture the way your last process automation actually got built. Someone described the workflow in a meeting. Someone else drew it in a diagramming tool. A third person, somewhere on a different floor, turned the diagram into a technical specification. An engineer wrote the code. A security reviewer cleared it. An operations engineer deployed it. Somewhere between week four and week six, the business changed its mind, and the cycle restarted.The diagram on the wall and the system in production were never quite the same thing. That gap, between modeling a process and running one, has been filled for forty years with the same answer: more people, more handoffs, more time, and a price tag that started with an enterprise sales call.The Vevos Conductor Agents close that gap. A user describes a process in plain English. Vevos generates a professional BPMN 2.0 model and complete documentation. The user reviews, refines, and signs off. The Conductor Agents then build the workflow, validate it for security and compliance, and deploy it as a live, monitored system. The process model and the running workflow stay in sync because they originate from the same source of truth.The Conductor Agent SystemFive specialized agents operate together as a coordinated AI engineering team.Architect Agent. Analyzes the operational context and autonomously designs an optimal technical architecture for each workflow.Product Manager Agent. Converts high-level business requirements into detailed technical specifications and comprehensive documentation.Builder Agent. Writes production-ready code and directly builds the automated application from the approved process model.Security Agent. Validates code and system architecture continuously, ensuring every automated workflow remains secure and compliant.Orchestrator. Coordinates the four agents, manages execution across the platform, and provides real-time monitoring and analytics.The agents work in parallel, with human-in-the-loop checkpoints at the moments that matter: process model sign-off, security review, and deployment approval.From the Founding Team"For two decades, enterprise BPM platforms have charged enterprise prices for a fraction of what we ship today," said Kirill Stolbushkin, Cofounder of Vevos AI. "The full Vevos suite, autonomous Conductor Agents included, is live now starting at $199 per month. Work that used to take six weeks and a procurement cycle now finishes in the length of a meeting, on a plan a single department can approve. That is the gap we built the company to close.""BPMN modeling is not the hard part," added a member of the Vevos founding team. "The hard part is the gap between a clean model and a system that actually runs. The Conductor Agents are how we close it. Not someday, not on an enterprise tier, today on every plan."What This Looks Like in PracticeConsider a mid-market operations team that wants to automate vendor onboarding. The team lead describes the process in plain English: a vendor submits a request, finance verifies tax documentation, legal reviews the contract, procurement issues a PO, and the system notifies the requesting department.Within minutes, Vevos returns a BPMN 2.0 model with proper swimlanes, gateways, and exception paths, along with full process documentation. The team reviews, makes two edits, and signs off. The Conductor Agents then generate the code, validate compliance, and deploy the workflow. The system is live before the next standing meeting.About the Vevos PlatformVevos (legal entity Vibe BPM, Inc.) is an AI-native business process modeling and automation platform built on BPMN 2.0. The platform combines natural language process modeling with autonomous code generation, security validation, and live deployment. The full Vevos workflow is straightforward:Describe the process in plain English.Vevos generates a professional BPMN 2.0 process map and complete documentation.Review, refine, and sign off.The Conductor Agents build, validate, and deploy the workflow as a live, monitored system.Vevos serves operations leaders, product managers, business analysts, and technical architects across financial services, healthcare, logistics, and professional services.

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