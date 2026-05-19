Influential Women Features Miranda Smith-Hykes: Regional Manager Leading Manufactured Housing Operations

RAVENNA, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing More Than Two Decades of Property Management, Construction Coordination, and Resident-Focused Leadership to Strengthen Manufactured Housing Communities Across OhioRavenna, Ohio — Miranda Smith-Hykes is an experienced leader in the manufactured housing, property management, and construction industry, bringing more than 20 years of hands-on experience to her work across Ohio communities. As Ohio Regional Manager for UMH Properties, Inc., Miranda oversees 10 communities throughout the state while helping drive operational excellence, resident support, and community development initiatives.In her role, Miranda is the Mortgage Loan Originator for several states, a member of the Corp Training Team, and manages the company’s Lease With Option to Purchase program, helping expand opportunities for affordable homeownership. Alongside her property management leadership responsibilities, she also works as an Ohio Regional Manager and Manufactured Home Installer, planning and coordinating home installations throughout Ohio with a strong emphasis on safety, construction management, and quality control.Miranda’s career began after transitioning from the banking industry into property management, where she started as an office assistant before steadily advancing into positions including assistant manager, community manager, trainer, and regional leadership. Over the years, she has built extensive experience in auditing, sales, operational coordination, construction site inspections, and housing management, giving her a uniquely comprehensive understanding of the manufactured housing industry.Known for her hands-on leadership style, Miranda believes strongly in maintaining accessibility and direct communication with both residents and on-site teams. She regularly visits communities in person, works collaboratively to address operational challenges, and prioritizes creating environments where residents feel supported and employees feel empowered to grow.Beyond her day-to-day leadership responsibilities, Miranda remains actively engaged in both industry advancement and community service. She serves as a Northwest Ohio Board Member for the Ohio Manufactured Homes Association and volunteers as a board member with Fit Chicks, supporting programs designed to empower women and children through wellness and community engagement initiatives. Is a member of the Atomic Red Hots, a charity pin-up group.Miranda attributes much of her professional success to maintaining a positive attitude, developing strong people skills, and approaching difficult conversations with empathy, honesty, and clarity. She believes trust is built through consistency, accessibility, and genuine care for both residents and colleagues, values that have shaped her growth as a leader throughout her career.One of the most valuable pieces of career advice Miranda has received is to actively seek out mentors and learn from those who have already walked the path before her. She believes guidance, support, and mentorship can accelerate growth and open doors that may otherwise feel out of reach.For young women entering the manufactured housing and property management industries, Miranda encourages them to be confident, bring their full energy into their work, and never underestimate the importance of using their voice regardless of title or position. She believes strong networking, visibility, and confidence are essential, and she emphasizes that the industry benefits greatly from people-centered leaders who genuinely care about communities and residents.Miranda also recognizes that one of the biggest challenges in her field is adapting quickly while managing difficult conversations and supporting individuals facing stressful or challenging circumstances. Balancing compassion with operational requirements often requires creative problem-solving and strong communication skills.At the same time, she sees significant opportunities within the industry, particularly through programs that help expand homeownership opportunities, including lease-to-purchase initiatives and brokered home programs in communities that historically have had limited housing sales. She also believes strengthening digital visibility and expanding community-centered programs can help organizations better serve residents while building stronger, more trusted communities.The values guiding Miranda’s leadership approach include integrity, accountability, accessibility, and empowerment. She believes in leading by example, remaining present and approachable, and creating environments where individuals feel heard, respected, and capable of succeeding.Outside of her professional life, Miranda values maintaining balance and staying grounded through time spent outdoors and caring for her hobby farm, which includes chickens, turkeys, and sheep. She also enjoys hiking, kayaking, and spending time in nature, activities that help her recharge while reinforcing the importance of balance, resilience, and connection.Learn More about Miranda Smith-Hykes:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/miranda-smith-hykes Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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