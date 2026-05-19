Boy Medium Answers Calls from the Dead in Gripping New Supernatural Mystery Series

The Spirit Line: Where the Dead Speak and the Living Must Listen by Bipin Parekh The Spirit Line: Where the Dead Speak and the Living Must Listen - Book 2 Author Bipin Parekh

The Spirit Line – Where the Dead Speak and the Living Must Listen – Launches with Heart-Pounding Cases of Murder, Corruption and Justice

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Thirteen-year-old Jayesh Patel lives above his family’s funeral parlour in London. When restless spirits cannot find peace, they reach out through the mobile phones of the deceased, and only Jayesh can hear them. With the help of his best friend Keyur, his warm-hearted mother Mina, and his wise grandmother Manorama, the young medium becomes an unlikely detective, solving chilling murders and exposing hidden crimes.From a poisoned architect thrown from a rooftop garden to a deadly archaeological discovery in India, from a Victorian tormented spirit to a Spanish church concealing a child serial killer, each gripping case takes Jayesh deeper into a world where the line between the living and the dead is dangerously thin. Blending supernatural suspense, rich British-Indian family life and hard-hitting social issues such as dowry killings, caste prejudice, child labour and corruption, The Spirit Line delivers fast-paced mysteries with heart and cultural authenticity.Perfect for fans of Rick Riordan’s adventurous spirit, the cultural depth of Balli Kaur Jaswal, and the supernatural intrigue of The Graveyard Book, this compelling collection of standalone yet connected cases marks the powerful debut of an exciting new voice in mystery fiction.Key Highlights:• Authentic British-Indian family dynamics and cultural richness• Heart-pounding supernatural detective stories with real-world social issues• Relatable young hero who grows with every dangerous case• Richly detailed settings from London to Gujarat and Valencia• Themes of justice, courage, family bonds and the power of listening• Ideal for readers who enjoy bingeable mystery series with supernatural twistsAbout the Author: Bipin Parekh is a former restaurateur who turned to writing after a near-fatal battle with Covid-19 in 2020 left him with serious breathing difficulties. A passionate storyteller with a vivid imagination, he spent years entertaining his four children with bedtime tales. Now he brings those stories to the page, creating gripping mysteries rooted in his British-Indian heritage. The Spirit Line is his debut novel.Availability: Available now in paperback and ebook formats from major online retailers and independent bookstores. Review copies and author interviews are available upon request.

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