Akurateco Adds AllPay to Its Growing Connector Library, Expanding Access to Canadian Digital Wallet Payments

The integration enables Akurateco clients to route transactions through AllPay's peer-to-peer e-wallet infrastructure across Canada

Adding AllPay to our connector library reflects our ongoing commitment to giving clients the widest possible range of payment options.” — Andrew Riabchuk

LISABON, PORTUGAL, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akurateco, a white-label payment software vendor for acquiring banks, PSPs, and enterprise merchants, today announced the addition of AllPay to its connector library. The integration makes AllPay — a Canadian digital wallet provider enabling users to send, receive, and store money without linking a bank account — available to all clients operating on the Akurateco platform.

AllPay offers a peer-to-peer e-wallet solution with a focus on low-fee domestic transfers, privacy-first infrastructure, and mobile-optimized user experience across Android and iOS. With the new connector live on Akurateco, merchants and payment service providers can now include AllPay as part of their smart routing logic — directing transactions through the most appropriate payment method based on geography, performance, and cost parameters.

"Adding AllPay to our connector library reflects our ongoing commitment to giving clients the widest possible range of payment options," said Andrew Riabchuk, Founder and CTO of Akurateco. "For businesses targeting the Canadian market, having access to a local digital wallet that doesn't require traditional bank account linkage opens up a meaningful segment of users who prefer alternative payment methods."

The AllPay connector joins Akurateco's expanding library of integrated payment providers, which clients can activate and configure directly within the platform's white-label environment — without additional development effort on their end.

About AllPay

AllPay is a Canadian payments company offering a digital e-wallet for everyday spending, peer-to-peer transfers, and money storage. The platform supports fast, low-fee transactions across Canada and is available via mobile apps on Android and iOS. Learn more at www.allpay.ca.

About Akurateco

Akurateco is a white-label payment software vendor that enables acquiring banks, PSPs, and enterprise merchants to manage, route, and optimize their payment flows through a single technical integration. The platform offers smart transaction routing, an extensive connector library, and full white-label customization. Learn more at www.akurateco.com.

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