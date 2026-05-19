Influential Women Profiles Karen Lowry, RN, MSN: ADHD Coach, Master IEP Coach®, and Owner of ADDadvocate

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Families Navigate ADHD and Educational Advocacy Through Compassionate Guidance, Personal Experience, and Parent EmpowermentJupiter, Florida — Karen Lowry, RN, MSN, is the Founder and sole owner of ADDadvocate, LLC, where she provides ADHD coaching and IEP/504 advocacy services designed to help families successfully navigate educational systems and secure individualized support for their children. Drawing from both professional healthcare training and personal experience as the parent of a child with Combined Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, Karen has become a trusted resource for families seeking guidance, clarity, and advocacy support.Through ADDadvocate, Karen works closely with parents both virtually and in person, helping them prepare for school meetings, understand educational accommodations, and advocate effectively for their child’s academic and emotional needs. Her work focuses heavily on empowering parents with the tools, knowledge, and confidence necessary to navigate complex educational systems while ensuring children receive the classroom support they need to thrive.Karen earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The College of New Jersey and later completed her Master’s Degree in Nursing of Children at the University of Pennsylvania. She initially built her career within healthcare before transitioning into ADHD coaching and educational advocacy, where she found a unique opportunity to combine her clinical background with her personal experiences as a parent.Her expertise expanded through volunteer involvement with Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and participation in the Master IEP Coach Network. These experiences allowed Karen to deepen her understanding of ADHD, executive functioning challenges, educational accommodations, and family advocacy strategies.Karen’s approach is rooted in the belief that parents know their children better than anyone else and deserve to feel informed and empowered throughout the educational process. She recognizes how overwhelming it can feel for families to navigate diagnoses, school evaluations, accommodations, and differing professional opinions while trying to determine the best path forward for their child.What makes Karen’s work especially meaningful to the families she serves is her lived experience. She openly shares that her knowledge is not simply academic or theoretical — it comes directly from her own journey of watching her child struggle, attending difficult school meetings, hearing conflicting information from professionals, and trying to understand how to best support her son’s success.Karen believes families connect with her because she genuinely understands the frustration, helplessness, and uncertainty they may be experiencing. She credits her personal experiences, combined with her passion for helping others facing similar challenges, as a major factor in the success and impact of her work.In addition to her advocacy and coaching services, Karen has authored publications including ADHD From a Child’s Perspective and 365+1 Ways to Succeed with ADHD, sharing practical guidance, educational strategies, and insights gathered from ADHD experts and coaches around the world. Through her writing, she continues working to educate families and provide actionable support tools for everyday life.Karen strongly believes that perseverance has been one of the most important principles throughout her personal and professional journey. One of the best pieces of career advice she has received is to trust the knowledge she has gained and not allow others to convince her she is wrong when she knows she is advocating appropriately for a child’s needs.For young women entering the field of ADHD advocacy and support, Karen emphasizes the importance of patience, perseverance, passion, and lived experience. She acknowledges that ADHD advocacy represents a very specialized niche within special education and that building a business in such a focused field can be challenging. However, she believes authentic passion and firsthand understanding make a significant difference when supporting families.Karen also recognizes several ongoing challenges within the field, particularly the widespread misunderstandings and misinformation surrounding ADHD. She notes that many educators and school systems still lack sufficient training and understanding regarding executive functioning challenges, developmental differences, and the realities of living with ADHD.She points to common misconceptions, such as assumptions that children should automatically become organized or independent simply because they reach a certain age. Karen believes these expectations are unfair and often fail to account for the neurological and developmental realities associated with ADHD.At the core of Karen’s work and personal life are the values of integrity, honesty, perseverance, and passion. She believes those values have guided her throughout her advocacy journey and continue to shape the support she provides to families every day.By transforming her own experiences into meaningful guidance for others, Karen Lowry continues helping families feel heard, informed, and empowered while advocating for children with ADHD and executive functioning challenges across educational settings.Learn More about Karen Lowry:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Karen-Lowry or through her website, https://karenklowry.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.