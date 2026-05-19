Rabby Wallet Announces Availability and Product Overview for DeFi Users

NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rabby Wallet today announced availability and public information about its non-custodial, multi-chain Web3 wallet and related resources for DeFi users in the US and other supported jurisdictions. The announcement outlines the wallet’s core capabilities for users who prioritize pre-transaction transparency, transaction simulation, and tools aimed at reducing blind-signing risk while interacting with decentralized finance protocols.Information about access and product details is available at the project site, including a direct entry point to download extensions and applications for supported platforms: rabby wallet.Product and Site ContextRabby Wallet is a non-custodial Web3 wallet developed by DeBank and positioned for decentralized finance users. The wallet emphasizes transaction preview and simulation as part of its workflow, aiming to provide deeper DeFi portfolio integration and clearer pre-transaction information compared with common alternatives.Rabby’s public site, rabby.io, serves as the project’s information and download hub where users can learn about supported platforms and features. The wallet is offered as a browser extension for Chrome, Brave, and Edge, and as standalone desktop applications for Windows and Mac, with mobile versions for iOS and Android also available.Key Features and TechnologyRabby Wallet’s feature set and technical approach are presented with a focus on transparency and user control. The wallet operates under an open-source MIT license and undergoes periodic community review and independent security audits as part of its open-source architecture.Notable technical features include a transaction simulation engine that displays estimated token balance changes and detailed contract interactions before users sign transactions, and a pre-transaction risk scanning engine that alerts users to potential issues such as interactions with previously hacked contracts or non-existent addresses. These elements are intended to reduce the likelihood of blind signing and improve transaction visibility for DeFi activity.Security, Integrations, and Custody ModelRabby Wallet follows a self-custody model: private keys are encrypted and stored locally on the user’s device and are not transmitted to backend servers. The wallet supports native connections to widely used hardware wallets including Ledger, Trezor, Keystone, and BitBox02 to complement local key storage for larger holdings.For users and teams requiring multi-signature governance, Rabby integrates with Gnosis Safe to enable multi-signature wallet management from within the interface. The wallet also includes a built-in approval revocation tool to help users manage and cancel smart contract token approvals.Why This Matters for DeFi Users Seeking Transaction Simulation and MEV ProtectionsThe combination of transaction simulation, pre-transaction risk scanning, and portfolio-focused integrations addresses key operational needs for advanced DeFi users. Transaction preview and simulation provide concrete, on-screen estimates of token movements and contract calls before execution, which is particularly relevant when performing liquidity mining, portfolio rebalances, or interacting with complex DeFi protocols.Automatic chain switching reduces friction when connecting to dApps by detecting and switching to the required EVM-compatible network. Rabby’s feature set is therefore relevant to traders, liquidity miners, and portfolio trackers who interact across chains and need clearer, immediate transaction context prior to signing.Supported Chains, Limitations, and Practical AvailabilityRabby Wallet supports over 140 EVM-compatible blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, and Avalanche, and allows users to add additional networks via custom RPC. A Gas Top-Up tool is available to send gas across chains when users lack native gas tokens on a target network.Known limitations are stated plainly: Rabby focuses on EVM-compatible networks and does not support non-EVM chains such as Solana or Bitcoin, and it does not include a built-in fiat on-ramp. Availability of downloads and platform support is described on the project site and may be subject to regional restrictions or terms of service.About Rabby WalletRabby Wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain Web3 wallet optimized for decentralized finance users and developed by DeBank. It positions itself as an alternative to other browser wallets by offering automatic network switching, deeper DeFi portfolio integration, transaction simulation, pre-transaction risk scanning, and multi-signature support through Gnosis Safe.The wallet is open-source under the MIT license, supports integration with common hardware wallets, and provides tools for approval revocation and cross-chain gas top-ups. For more information, download options, and technical details, visit the project’s entry point at the site referenced above.Important note: Rabby Wallet’s descriptions here are informational. The product is a non-custodial wallet and is not presented as a regulated banking, custody, or investment product. Users should review terms of use and exercise usual operational caution when interacting with blockchain networks and DeFi protocols.

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