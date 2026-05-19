Influential Women Highlights Natalie Contorno, PMP: Helping Retirees Navigate Medicare and Care Planning

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Alpha Lee Insurance Combines Health Insurance Expertise, Retirement Strategy, and Fiduciary Guidance to Protect Clients’ Health and Financial FuturesHouston, Texas — Natalie Contorno, PMP, RSSA, LTCP™, CF2, is a Health and Retirement Insurance Strategist and the Founder of Alpha Lee Insurance, where she provides comprehensive retirement and healthcare planning guidance designed to help individuals and families navigate retirement with greater confidence and peace of mind. With 8 years of experience spanning insurance and financial services, Natalie launched her insurance agency with a mission centered on education, transparency, and personalized support for retirees and pre-retirees.Specializing in health insurance planning, Natalie helps clients understand and navigate both traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage options while developing strategies tailored to their healthcare and financial needs. Her work extends beyond standard insurance enrollment, focusing on a holistic retirement planning approach that addresses long-term financial protection, healthcare preparedness, and informed decision-making.What distinguishes Natalie’s work is her commitment to helping clients fully understand not only what Medicare covers, but also the gaps and limitations that can impact long-term financial security. As a Registered Social Security Analyst professional, she also provides Social Security optimization strategies that help clients maximize retirement income opportunities. Additionally, as a Long-Term Care Professional, she educates individuals about future care planning and the importance of preparing for healthcare needs that may arise later in life.As a Certified Financial Fiduciary, Natalie remains dedicated to acting in the best interests of her clients by offering recommendations grounded in honesty, long-term planning, and fiduciary responsibility. Her client-centered philosophy prioritizes education and clarity, empowering individuals to make confident decisions about their retirement and healthcare coverage.Natalie’s professional journey is deeply connected to her lifelong passion for health, wellness, and preventive care. From an early age, she developed a strong interest in fitness and overall well-being, which later aligned naturally with her career in insurance and retirement planning. She recognized the important relationship between healthcare education, preventive wellness, and financial protection, and today she incorporates those principles directly into her practice.Through Alpha Lee Insurance, Natalie encourages clients to prioritize preventive care measures such as annual wellness exams and proactive healthcare planning as essential components of a stable and secure retirement. She believes healthcare and financial planning are deeply interconnected and that thoughtful preparation can significantly improve both quality of life and long-term financial outcomes.Natalie attributes much of her success to the strong foundation and values instilled in her throughout her upbringing. Raised in an environment that emphasized hard work, integrity, and perseverance, she developed a deep sense of determination and purpose that continues to shape her professional and personal life.She also credits the support of her partner, whose encouragement and perspective help her remain focused and balanced through the demands and challenges of entrepreneurship and leadership. Together, those experiences have strengthened the confidence and resilience that continue driving her forward.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Natalie has ever received was to “be a leader, not a follower.” She believes this mindset has significantly influenced how she approaches challenges, opportunities, and personal growth throughout her career. Natalie also values the belief that there is always something new to learn each day and that maintaining a positive mindset while avoiding negativity helps preserve focus, clarity, and momentum.For young women entering the insurance and retirement planning industry, Natalie acknowledges that the field can initially feel overwhelming due to certifications, compliance requirements, ongoing education, and constantly evolving regulations. However, she believes the most meaningful education comes from direct experience working with clients and understanding their unique situations and goals.According to Natalie, no two clients share the same circumstances, which makes adaptability, listening skills, and problem-solving essential. She encourages emerging professionals to trust the process, remain open to learning, and recognize that every client interaction presents an opportunity for personal and professional growth.Natalie also recognizes that the greatest challenges and opportunities within the industry stem from the same source: rapid change and increasing complexity. As healthcare systems, retirement regulations, and financial planning landscapes continue evolving, she believes professionals must remain adaptable, informed, and committed to continuous learning.At the core of Natalie’s work and personal life are the values of honesty, integrity, and leadership. She believes trust is built through transparency, accountability, and consistently honoring commitments. Natalie strives to approach every client relationship with openness, responsibility, and a strong sense of purpose.Through education, strategic planning, and client-centered service, Natalie Contorno continues helping pre-retirees and retirees make informed decisions that protect both their health and their financial future while navigating retirement with greater confidence and clarity.Learn More about Natalie Contorno:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Natalie-Contorno or through her website, https://www.alphaleeinsurance.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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