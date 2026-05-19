Women's Health Domain Opens New OB/GYN Practice Near The Domain in North Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women's Health Domain, a newly established obstetrics and gynecology practice located at 12345 N Lamar Blvd #260 in North Austin, is now welcoming patients across the greater Austin metro area. The practice offers comprehensive OB/GYN services for women at every stage of life, and also welcomes transgender and nonbinary patients."Our goal is to make high-quality OB/GYN care accessible and comfortable for every patient in North Austin," said Women's Health Domain. "We've built a team that can handle everything from routine wellness exams to complex gynecologic conditions, all under one roof."The practice provides a full range of gynecologic services, including annual exams, STD testing, cancer screening (Pap smears, breast and ovarian cancer evaluation), and management of conditions such as PCOS, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, ovarian cysts, and pelvic inflammatory disease. For patients requiring procedures, the physicians offer minimally invasive options including colposcopy, endometrial ablation, and laparoscopic surgery.Family planning services include IUD insertion, Nexplanonimplants, hormonal contraception, emergency contraception, and tubal ligation, giving patients a full range of reversible and permanent options under physician-guided care.Obstetrics is a core focus of the practice. Women's Health Domain provides prenatal care from the first confirmation of pregnancy through delivery and postpartum support, and offers vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) for appropriate candidates.All physicians at Women's Health Domain are board certified or board eligible through the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) and are fellows of ACOG. Several have been recognized as Austin Top Docs.To book an appointment or learn more, visit https://whdatx.com or call 512-425-3825.About Women's Health DomainWomen's Health Domain is a full-service OB/GYN practice in North Austin, Texas, providing gynecologic care, obstetrics, family planning, minimally invasive surgery, and menopause management. The practice is committed to inclusive, evidence-based care for all patients.

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