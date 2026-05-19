Candi Wagler, Recognized by Influential Women, Creates Stress-Free Travel Experiences Through Wander With Us

WARRENSBURG, MO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missouri-Based Travel Advisor and Franchise Owner Combines Event Planning Expertise, Personalized Service, and Community-Focused Values to Help Clients Create Lasting MemoriesWarrensburg, Missouri — Candi Wagler is a dedicated Travel Advisor and franchise owner of Dream Vacations operating under Wander With Us Travels – Dream Vacations, where she specializes in crafting personalized, stress-free vacations for families, couples, and groups. Combining extensive event planning experience with a passion for travel and community, Candi has built a business focused on helping clients create meaningful memories through carefully curated travel experiences.From tropical beach escapes and European adventures to Disney vacations and cruise itineraries, Candi manages every detail of the travel planning process so her clients can focus on enjoying the experience itself. Her work emphasizes organization, personalized service, and thoughtful planning tailored to each traveler’s goals and preferences.Before transitioning fully into the travel industry, Candi served as a LifeWorks Coordinator for Balfour Beatty Communities at Whiteman Air Force Base, where she planned community events for military families living across nearly 900 homes. In this role, she organized events serving up to 500 residents at a time and became known for fostering connection, support, and community engagement among military families. Her contributions earned her several recognitions, including the prestigious LifeWorks Luminary Exceptional Award.Candi also gained valuable business experience through involvement with family-owned SERVPRO franchises, helping lay the foundation for her eventual move into franchise ownership herself. Today, she serves as the sole advisor within her Dream Vacations franchise and specializes in cruises, all-inclusive resorts, and customized vacation planning.Committed to delivering high-quality travel experiences, Candi has completed extensive supplier training programs with major travel brands and cruise lines, including Virgin Voyages, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Celebrity Cruises. Her training allows her to provide clients with expert guidance, exclusive opportunities, and carefully planned itineraries designed to reduce stress and maximize enjoyment.Candi believes one of the biggest contributors to her success has been the strong support system surrounding her. She credits encouragement from franchise headquarters, fellow franchise owners, friends, and family members for helping her navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship. One fellow franchise owner, in particular, stood out by taking time late one evening to help support and guide her during a difficult moment.She also credits her husband with encouraging her to pursue franchise ownership after the couple sold their businesses nearly two years ago. According to Candi, his continued support and belief in her abilities have played a major role in her professional growth and confidence. She values the collaborative atmosphere among franchise owners, noting that despite competition, everyone works together and genuinely supports one another’s success.Persistence has also been a defining factor in Candi’s journey. She often reminds herself to keep pushing forward even when challenges arise, relying on the encouragement of those around her who continually reinforce the message that she is capable of succeeding.One of the most impactful pieces of advice Candi has ever received is to “get comfortable being uncomfortable.” As someone who considers herself somewhat introverted, stepping into franchise ownership and entrepreneurship initially pushed her far outside her comfort zone. While she naturally prefers one-on-one conversations, Zoom meetings, emails, or text communication, she continues challenging herself to become more confident speaking publicly and networking in larger social settings.Candi encourages young women entering the travel industry to collaborate openly with other advisors, share knowledge, remain persistent, and embrace opportunities that push them beyond their comfort zones. In her view, some of the greatest personal and professional growth comes from experiences that initially feel intimidating.Candi also recognizes several challenges currently affecting the travel industry, including destination safety concerns, cruise itinerary disruptions, misinformation and AI-generated content online, increased competition from booking platforms, and rapidly changing social media algorithms that affect marketing and outreach. At the same time, she sees exciting opportunities through exclusive franchise and supplier benefits, growing seasonal travel demand, onboard cruise credits, CLIA bonus commission opportunities, and the personalized service travel advisors can provide.Professionally and personally, Candi values community, collaboration, family, and supporting small businesses. She maintains affiliations with the Travel Leaders Network, the Cruise Lines International Association, and local chambers of commerce, including the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce.Outside of work, Candi enjoys spending time with family and friends, including regular trips to Chicago to visit her oldest son and youngest grandson. She and her family also enjoy camping, visiting local farmers’ markets, and spending time with their 11-year-old German Shepherd.In addition to her travel business, Candi and her family are launching their own spice company, combining their passion for travel, entrepreneurship, and community involvement by participating in local pop-up markets and events throughout smaller communities, including the Lake of the Ozarks region.For Candi Wagler, balancing meaningful work, memorable family experiences, and support for local businesses reflects the values she strives to live by every day while helping others explore the world with confidence and ease.Learn More about Candi Wagler:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/candi-wagler or through her website, https://cwagler.dreamvacations.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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