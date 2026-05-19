Car Owl Says Used EV Tipping Point Is Here as Buyers Demand Trust

A driver checks a used car on their phone as Car Owl warns that rising used EV demand makes vehicle history checks more important for UK buyers.

Car Owl says rising used EV demand makes vehicle history, MOT checks and transparent buying more important for UK drivers.

A used EV is still a used car first. As more buyers enter the market, proper checks become more important, not less.” — George Castle, Director of Car Owl

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, Britain’s electric car debate felt like a new car debate. It belonged to company car drivers, early adopters and households with driveways already ready for charging.That is now changing.New public market data suggests used electric vehicles are moving into the mainstream, putting more pressure on buyers to carry out proper checks before they commit.According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, used battery electric vehicle transactions rose 32.0% year on year in the first quarter of 2026, reaching 86,943 transactions and taking a record 4.3% share of the used car market.That growth matters because the used market is where many UK drivers buy their next car. For a growing number of households, the question is no longer whether they will ever buy a brand-new EV. It is whether their next used car should finally be electric.Auto Trader has also reported strong used EV demand, with more affordable stock entering the market. The company said used EV demand rose 59% year on year in April, while more than one in four used EVs on its marketplace were priced at £15,000 or below.Car Owl says this shift creates a new kind of risk for buyers. As more first-time EV buyers enter the market, the need for clear information, vehicle history checks and MOT history becomes even more important.George Castle, Director of Car Owl, said: “A used EV is still a used car first. The fact that electric cars are becoming more accessible does not remove the need for proper checks. It increases it.”Car Owl provides tools to help UK drivers buy and sell with more confidence , including vehicle history checks, MOT history tools, a buying platform and a selling platform.The company says buyers should avoid treating used EVs as a completely separate category. Many of the same risks still apply, including mileage issues, outstanding finance, insurance write-off records, stolen markers, ownership concerns, recall information and MOT history.George Castle added: “The danger is that buyers get excited by lower used EV prices and forget the basics. Whether a car is petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric, you still need to understand what you are buying before money changes hands.”Charging confidence is also improving. Government figures showed more than 116,000 public EV chargers in the UK at the start of 2026, while Zapmap said the network had reached more than 120,000 by the end of April.But Car Owl says better charging infrastructure does not replace due diligence.For many households, a used EV may now make more sense than it did a year ago. Running costs, charging access and purchase prices are all changing quickly. But buyers still need evidence, not hype.The company believes 2026 could be the year used EVs stop feeling like an early adopter choice and start becoming a normal family car option.George Castle said: “The used EV market is becoming more realistic for ordinary drivers, but trust is now the key issue. Buyers need clear checks, sellers need transparent platforms, and the industry needs to make the process easier to understand.”Car Owl says the next phase of the UK EV market will not just be decided in showrooms. It will be decided on used car forecourts, private driveways and online marketplaces, where buyers compare real cars, real histories and real risks.For UK drivers considering their first used EV, the message is simple: the opportunity is growing, but the checks still matter.

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