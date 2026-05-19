India Opens First Among 7 PM MITRA Parks in Warangal - New Opportunities for Textiles and Global Fashion Brands

India Opens First Among 7 PM MITRA Parks in Warangal PM Modi launched first PM MITRA Park in Warangal new NoName logo

India’s first PM MITRA Park in Warangal strengthens sustainable textile manufacturing, faster sourcing, exports, and growth for global fashion brands.

The PM MITRA Park in Warangal is not just a textile project. It represents India’s rise as a sustainable, scalable, and future-ready global fashion manufacturing hub.” — Kalpana Agrawal

FARIDABAD, HARYANA, INDIA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- India’s Textile Industry Enters a New Era With the PM MITRA Park InitiativeIndia’s textile and garment industry is entering a significant transformation phase as global fashion brands increasingly search for sustainable manufacturing destinations, scalable apparel production, and diversified sourcing hubs beyond traditional markets.To support this growth, the Government of India launched the PM MITRA Park scheme under the Ministry of Textiles. The Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel initiative aims to build seven integrated textile parks across Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.These parks are designed to create complete textile ecosystems where spinning, weaving, dyeing, processing, garment manufacturing, warehousing, and exports can function within one connected industrial zone. The goal is to improve supply chain efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen India’s position in the global textile market.Among all seven projects, the newly operational PM MITRA Park in Warangal , Telangana, has emerged as one of the most important developments for the future of sustainable fashion manufacturing in India.India’s First Operational PM MITRA Park Opens in WarangalThe Warangal PM MITRA Park, also known as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, has become India’s first operational PM MITRA Park. Spread across nearly 1,327 acres, the project has been developed with an estimated investment of ₹1,695 crore and is expected to attract additional investments worth more than ₹6,000 crore.Industry estimates suggest that the park could generate over 24,000 direct jobs across spinning, weaving, garment manufacturing, technical textiles, and processing sectors.The project represents a major step forward for India’s textile infrastructure because it combines sustainability, integrated manufacturing, export readiness, and modern industrial planning within a single ecosystem.Sustainability Becomes the Core Focus of the PM MITRA ParkOne of the biggest highlights of the Warangal PM MITRA Park is its Zero Liquid Discharge infrastructure.Zero Liquid Discharge, commonly known as ZLD, is an advanced wastewater management system where industrial wastewater is treated, recycled, and reused instead of being discharged into the environment. This is especially important for textile dyeing and processing operations, which globally face increasing scrutiny for water usage and pollution concerns.As sustainability regulations continue becoming stricter across Europe, the UK, North America, and other global markets, fashion brands are actively looking for environmentally responsible sourcing partners.Textile manufacturing ecosystems with ZLD infrastructure help brands align with ESG goals, wastewater management standards, sustainability reporting requirements, and global compliance expectations.The Warangal PM MITRA Park is therefore expected to strengthen India’s image as a reliable and sustainability-focused apparel sourcing destination for international buyers.Why Global Fashion Brands Are Looking at IndiaThe global sourcing landscape is changing rapidly. Rising production costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and supply chain disruptions across traditional manufacturing hubs are pushing fashion brands to diversify sourcing operations.India is emerging as one of the strongest alternatives because of its integrated textile ecosystem, skilled workforce, and expanding manufacturing capabilities.India is among the world’s largest producers of cotton, textiles, and garments. The country offers a complete textile value chain ranging from raw fibre production to finished garment exports.The textile industry is also becoming increasingly technology-driven. Manufacturers across India are investing in automation, AI-based quality inspection systems, ERP solutions, digital sampling, sustainable fabric innovation, and advanced manufacturing technologies to improve efficiency and reduce lead times.Another major advantage is India’s growing expertise in low MOQ garment manufacturing and flexible apparel production. This is attracting fashion startups, D2C brands, and independent labels from regions such as Europe, the United States, Australia, and the Middle East.Strong textile clusters in Tiruppur, Surat, Ludhiana, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Noida, and Delhi NCR continue to support categories including knitwear, denim, sportswear, kidswear, technical textiles, and fashion apparel.How the PM MITRA Park Can Transform Apparel ManufacturingTraditionally, textile production processes in India have been spread across multiple locations. Fabric manufacturing, dyeing, stitching, processing, warehousing, and exports often operate in separate industrial zones, increasing both costs and production timelines.The PM MITRA Park model is designed to solve this problem by creating integrated manufacturing ecosystems.For fashion brands, this means:Faster production cyclesImproved coordination between suppliersLower logistics costsBetter quality controlShorter lead timesMore efficient sourcing operationsThe Warangal PM MITRA Park also benefits from strong railway and highway connectivity, improving access to ports and export infrastructure.Government initiatives such as the PM MITRA scheme and Production Linked Incentive programs are further encouraging investment in advanced textile infrastructure, compliance systems, sustainable production technologies, and modern garment manufacturing capabilities.NoName Supports Global Brands With Scalable Garment ManufacturingAs India’s textile ecosystem grows stronger, experienced apparel manufacturers are becoming key partners for global fashion brands looking for reliable sourcing solutions.NoName Global is among the garment manufacturers supporting international brands with scalable apparel manufacturing, private label production , low MOQ garment manufacturing, and export-focused supply chain solutions.From fabric sourcing and product development to sampling, quality control, and bulk production, NoName supports brands looking for flexible and compliance-focused manufacturing partnerships from India.ConclusionThe launch of the first operational PM MITRA Park in Warangal marks a major milestone for India’s textile and garment industry.With integrated infrastructure, sustainability-focused manufacturing systems, government-backed development, and expanding export capabilities, India is positioning itself as one of the most future-ready sourcing destinations for global fashion brands.As international buyers continue searching for scalable, compliant, and environmentally responsible manufacturing partners, projects like the Warangal PM MITRA Park are expected to play a critical role in shaping the future of global apparel sourcing.

India Opens First PM MITRA Parks in Warangal - New Opportunities for Global Fashion Brands

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