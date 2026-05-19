Influential Women Features Dr. Stephanie Duguid: Leadership Strategist, Author, Speaker, and Podcast Host

WESSON, MS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Organizations Strengthen Communication, Align Leadership, and Create Healthier Workplace Cultures Where People Feel Supported, Connected, and Equipped to ThriveCommunication. Leadership. Wellness.The human side of culture transformation.Wesson, Mississippi — Dr. Stephanie Duguid has spent more than three decades serving in education as a teacher, athletic trainer, administrator, mentor, and leadership strategist, helping individuals and organizations strengthen communication, leadership presence, and workplace culture. Across both K–12 and higher education, she has guided educators, administrators, women leaders, and emerging leaders as they stepped into leadership roles with greater confidence, clarity, and purpose.Through years of experience in education and sports medicine, Stephanie developed a leadership philosophy rooted not in pressure or perfection, but in alignment, awareness, and intentionality. She believes leadership is not simply about knowledge, titles, or authority. Instead, it is about how individuals show up, how they communicate, and how people experience them during the moments that matter most.Today, Stephanie works as a Leadership Culture Strategist, keynote speaker, author, podcaster, and mentor, partnering with organizations to strengthen communication, align leadership, improve emotional intelligence, and create healthier workplace cultures where individuals feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow. Her work focuses on helping leaders and organizations move from confusion to clarity, from reaction to intention, and from pressure to purposeful, aligned action.Stephanie’s ability to connect authentically with people has become one of the defining strengths of her leadership approach. When speaking to leaders and organizations through keynotes, workshops, and strategic conversations, she emphasizes creating experiences through storytelling, reflection, and practical insight rather than simply delivering information. She wants audiences and clients to feel involved in the conversation, allowing them to see their own leadership more clearly and intentionally.That perspective is deeply shaped by personal experience. At the age of 27, just before the events of 9/11, Stephanie lost her mother — a life-changing moment that could have altered the direction of her future entirely. Instead, she chose to move forward with purpose and resilience. Through what she now describes as “Decide, Discover, Defy,” Stephanie learned to grow through adversity, recognize her own strength, and carry her mother’s legacy into every aspect of her work and leadership philosophy.She believes that experience transformed how she serves others, allowing her to meet people where they are while helping them move toward greater confidence, intentionality, and self-awareness. Her work consistently encourages leaders to recognize that authentic leadership begins with understanding and trusting themselves.One of the most impactful pieces of advice Stephanie has ever received was simple: “Wear your own shoes.” She believes many leaders, especially women, spend too much time trying to model themselves after others instead of embracing their own authentic leadership voice. According to Stephanie, leadership should always be an extension of an individual’s values, personality, and presence.“When you wear your own shoes, you lead with authenticity, and that is where confidence and consistency begin,” she explains.Stephanie frequently encourages women, emerging leaders, and organizational leaders to ask questions, reflect often, and communicate intentionally. She believes leadership is built not only through achievements, but also through everyday interactions — how individuals support others, respond under pressure, and create meaningful relationships.She also emphasizes the importance of acknowledging successes, celebrating progress, and prioritizing rest and sustainability. In Stephanie’s view, long-term leadership effectiveness requires balance and self-awareness. One reflective exercise she often shares involves writing down personal accomplishments, no matter how small, and later rereading them from an outside perspective. She believes this simple practice helps individuals recognize their own greatness and strengths, building confidence through awareness and intentional action.Throughout her work with organizations, Stephanie has observed significant leadership challenges emerging across industries. She believes many leaders today are navigating burnout, uncertainty, and constant change while lacking sufficient clarity and support. She also recognizes that many women leaders hesitate to pursue new opportunities because they feel pressured to wait until they are fully prepared or “perfect” before moving forward.At the same time, Stephanie sees tremendous opportunity for organizations willing to shift their culture and mindset around leadership development. She believes that when individuals build confidence through communication, clarity, emotional intelligence, and consistent action, they begin leading with greater purpose and effectiveness. Organizations that prioritize this type of leadership growth often develop stronger teams, healthier cultures, and environments where employees feel empowered to contribute and thrive.For Stephanie, leadership is not about having all the answers. Instead, she believes true leadership comes from the willingness to lead, learn, adapt, and grow throughout the process.At the core of Stephanie’s work and personal life are the values of trust, empathy, honesty, and respect. She believes leadership begins with how people treat one another, not with titles or hierarchy. According to Stephanie, trust is built through consistency, empathy creates deeper understanding, honesty provides clarity, and respect ensures every individual feels valued for who they are and what they contribute.She also strongly believes that everyone holds leadership influence in some capacity because every person impacts those around them. When leaders operate in alignment with their values, she believes they help create cultures where both people and performance can flourish together.Outside of her professional work, Stephanie values time with her family, meaningful conversations, and opportunities to reset and reflect. She believes these moments are not separate from leadership, but rather essential to sustaining it.As the bestselling author of Exponentially Elevate Your Leadership Impact, Stephanie continues to expand her impact through keynote speaking, leadership development programs, culture strategy, organizational partnerships, and media platforms. Through every aspect of her work, she remains committed to honoring her mother’s legacy by serving with goodness, leading with greatness, and helping others cultivate cultures of authentic leadership.Learn More about Stephanie Duguid:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stephanie-Duguid or through her website, https://www.drstephanieduguid.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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