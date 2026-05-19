Influential Women Profiles Sheryle S. Woodruff: Certified Mediator and Founder of MediateVirtually

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Organizations Transform Workplace Conflict Through Mediation, Conflict Coaching, and Preventive Resolution StrategiesWinter Park, Florida — Sheryle S. Woodruff is a highly experienced workplace mediator, conflict coach, and trainer who has spent more than 27 years helping organizations resolve disputes, strengthen workplace communication, and prevent conflicts before they escalate into major organizational challenges. As the Founder of Mediate Virtually, formerly known as Conflict Management Assoc. Inc., Sheryle has built a distinguished career dedicated to improving workplace culture, fostering collaboration, and guiding organizations through some of their most difficult interpersonal and employment-related disputes.A Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator, Sheryle specializes in Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) disputes, employment conflicts, labor and union matters, workplace mediation, and conflict coaching. Over the course of her career, she has mediated thousands of cases involving complex and high-stakes situations, helping organizations and individuals reach productive resolutions while preserving relationships and improving communication.Sheryle earned her Master of Science Degree in Alternative Dispute Resolution from Nova Southeastern University and her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from the University of South Florida. She has also completed professional certifications in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace and The Disney Institute, further strengthening her ability to address modern organizational issues with both sensitivity and strategic insight.Her work combines practical business knowledge with a deep understanding of human behavior and conflict dynamics, making her a trusted advisor to organizations navigating challenging workplace environments. Throughout her career, Sheryle has consulted and mediated disputes for organizations including Charles Schwab, Lockheed Martin, City of Winter Park, TSA, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, United States Postal Service, the United States Navy, Army, Air Force, Bureau of Land Management, Orlando Utilities Commission, Department of the Interior, and Department of Agriculture, among many others.Sheryle is widely recognized for helping both union and non-union organizations address employee-related issues that negatively impact morale, productivity, and workplace culture. Her expertise includes discrimination and harassment prevention, employee relations, professional development training, insurance disputes, family and business partner conflicts, and conflict coaching designed to encourage healthier workplace communication and collaboration.One of Sheryle’s core professional philosophies centers on early intervention. She strongly believes organizations benefit most when they proactively address workplace tensions before they evolve into crises. According to Sheryle, one of the greatest challenges in her field is encouraging organizations to seek support before conflicts become unmanageable. At the same time, she sees this challenge as one of the profession’s greatest opportunities because when organizations finally seek assistance, the positive transformation can be profound and long-lasting.In addition to her mediation practice, Sheryle has served on the Board of Directors for the Greater Orlando Society for Human Resource Management and has remained actively involved with the Florida Association of Professional Mediators. She credits mentors such as Professor Sean Byrnes, Marcia Sweedler, and Nora Femenia with helping guide her early professional development.Sheryle also attributes her success to the combination of education and extensive real-world experience. After years of offering training in multiple subject areas, she found that narrowing her focus specifically to conflict prevention and conflict management transformed her business and professional trajectory. She believes that specializing allowed her to make a far greater impact in the workplace mediation field.A published author and recognized expert in conflict resolution, Sheryle has written articles for organizations including the American Society for Training and Development, the Association for Conflict Resolution, and the Society for Human Resource Management. She also co-authored the book Advanced Mediation Skills for High School Peer Mediators and contributed to Why We Do What We Do, a workbook series designed for at-risk youth in alternative suspension programs.Guided by the values of integrity and making a difference, Sheryle approaches every mediation, coaching session, and training engagement with professionalism, empathy, and a commitment to meaningful outcomes. She believes there is nothing more rewarding than helping people move from seemingly unresolvable conflict toward understanding, collaboration, and positive change.Through MediateVirtually.com and her continued leadership in workplace conflict resolution, Sheryle S. Woodruff continues to help organizations create healthier, more productive, and more respectful workplace environments across the country.Learn More about Sheryle S. Woodruff:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Sheryle-Woodruff or through her website, https://www.mediatevirtually.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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