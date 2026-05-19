Melanie Bernert, Recognized by Influential Women, Uses Trauma-Informed Care to Inspire Recovery

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor Dedicated to Supporting Individuals Through Addiction Recovery, Mental Health Challenges, and Personal TransformationMelanie Bernert is a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CADC) based in Reno, Nevada, whose work is rooted in compassion, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to helping individuals achieve lasting recovery and personal growth. Combining professional expertise with lived experience, Melanie has dedicated her career to supporting people navigating addiction, trauma, mental health challenges, and major life transitions while empowering them to rediscover hope and self-worth.Armed with a Bachelor’s Degree in Substance Abuse Counseling and full CADC certification, Melanie brings both clinical knowledge and deep empathy to her work with individuals and families affected by substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions. She is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling with an emphasis in Trauma, with an anticipated graduation in 2027, reflecting her commitment to continuous learning and providing the highest level of trauma-informed care.Throughout her career, Melanie has gained extensive experience in addictions counseling, intensive outpatient treatment, and community-based behavioral health services. Her work has included conducting biopsychosocial evaluations, facilitating both group and individual counseling sessions, and leading intensive outpatient programs that support clients throughout extended recovery journeys. Many of the individuals she has served were court-involved or faced significant barriers such as housing instability, financial hardship, or lack of insurance coverage.Earlier in her career, Melanie served as Program Director for a sober living home for women, where she oversaw daily operations, facilitated support meetings, and provided crisis intervention and wraparound support services. This role strengthened her leadership abilities and deepened her understanding of the complex emotional, social, and practical challenges individuals often face during recovery.Melanie openly acknowledges that, by many accounts, she is a survivor of the opioid epidemic and recognizes that she should not only be alive but thriving. She attributes much of her success to her ability to transform her own recovery journey into a source of hope and inspiration for others. Her greatest aspiration is to help individuals believe that recovery, healing, and success are possible regardless of their past experiences or circumstances.Through her work, Melanie strives to show people who may have lost hope in themselves that change and growth are achievable. She believes the field of addiction counseling is both deeply challenging and profoundly rewarding, emphasizing that every effort invested into helping others can make a lasting difference.Melanie encourages young women entering the behavioral health and addiction treatment fields to focus on taking one step at a time while remaining prepared for the emotional hardships and challenges the profession can bring. She believes it is a privilege to support individuals as they find their own paths toward recovery and healing, and she considers being even a small part of someone’s success to be incredibly meaningful.She also recognizes several major challenges facing the behavioral health field today, including limited public awareness surrounding Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) and the demanding, high-stakes nature of addiction work. At the same time, Melanie sees tremendous opportunities to improve systems of care through new grants, county programs, expanded therapeutic models such as equine-assisted therapy, and stronger advocacy for equity within mental health and addiction services.The values most important to Melanie are giving back, inspiring hope, and advocating for more equitable and inclusive systems, particularly for LGBTQ communities. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys spending quality time playing video games with her husband, who works as a game developer.Guided by her own lived experience in recovery, Melanie’s work remains centered on empathy, evidence-based treatment, and trauma-informed care. As she prepares to step into a county role serving individuals experiencing homelessness alongside co-occurring addiction and mental health concerns, Melanie Bernert continues to embody resilience, service, and a deep belief in every person’s capacity for healing, growth, and self-discovery.Learn More about Melanie Bernert:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/melanie-bernert Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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