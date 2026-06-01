Seleris Group Launches to Close the Gap Between AI Experimentation and Measurable Business Results

New firm founded by former McKinsey Partner Colin Gunter helps enterprises stop piloting and start scaling AI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seleris Group LLC today announced its launch as an AI-enabled process modernization firm built to help organizations translate AI investments into measurable operational and financial impact.As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, many organizations continue to struggle to convert experimentation into sustained productivity gains. Seleris addresses this gap by embedding AI directly into operational workflows, decision points, roles, and data environments so organizations can accelerate how work actually gets done.“Organizations are not short on AI tools or ideas,” said Colin Gunter, Founder and Managing Partner of Seleris Group. “The challenge is that AI is often layered onto existing workflows without redesigning the processes, roles, data, and governance required to capture real value. Seleris Group was created specifically to close that execution gap.”Seleris combines AI development, process redesign, data readiness, organizational change management, and execution governance into a single integrated delivery model. Rather than operating as a strategy-only consultancy or technology implementation vendor, the firm works as an execution partner focused on demonstrated process-level impact.The firm’s approach begins with a focused proof of value, typically targeting one high-potential workflow where impact can be demonstrated quickly. From there, Seleris helps clients build and implement a roadmap that aligns AI capabilities with people, processes, data, and tangible outcomes.“Seleris is built on a simple belief: organizations should be able to move much faster from AI experimentation to operational impact,” Gunter said. “Our work starts with a defined process, demonstrates value in weeks, and scales through a repeatable model that connects technology with the way the organization actually operates.”Seleris brings senior practitioner expertise across cloud and AI engineering, process transformation, data integration, organizational adoption, and program governance. The firm is platform-agnostic across leading AI providers, including Microsoft Azure AI, Amazon Bedrock (AWS), Google Cloud AI, OpenAI, and Anthropic Claude.Seleris has proven experience that scales across hundreds of AI use cases spanning every major business function. The departments seeing the greatest AI adoption today, including IT and Engineering, Finance, Operations, Customer Service, Sales and Marketing, Procurement, HR and Recruiting, and Compliance, are also where organizations have the greatest potential to accelerate processes by 20% to 50% or more. In a recent client engagement, Gunter accelerated a Fortune 500 client's Software Development Lifecycle by 50%.Gunter brings more than 25 years of experience leading complex technology and operational transformations for Fortune 100 companies and public-sector organizations. Prior to founding Seleris, he was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led major AI-accelerated modernization initiatives for enterprise clients.About Seleris GroupSeleris Group LLC, founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2026 ( https://selerisgroup.com ) is an AI-enabled process modernization firm that helps organizations turn AI capability into measurable operational performance. The firm combines AI development, process redesign, data readiness, organizational change management, and execution governance to embed AI into workflows and improve how work gets done. Seleris works with clients to identify high-value processes, build working AI solutions, demonstrate tangible impact, and scale improvements across the enterprise.Keywords: AI consulting, process modernization, enterprise AI adoption, workflow automation, AI implementation, change management, Atlanta, Colin Gunter, Seleris GroupCOMPANY FACTSLegal Name: Seleris Group LLCFounded: 2026Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia, USAFounder: Colin Gunter, Managing PartnerWebsite: https://selerisgroup.com Contact: colin@selerisgroup.com | 678.488.5151Category: AI-enabled management consulting / process modernization

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