Ethiopia Edible Oil Market 2026-2034 | Size, Share, Price, Demand

Ethiopia Edible Oil Market

Ethiopia edible oil market size reached 838.76 Million Tons in 2025, is projected to reach 941.32 Million Tons by 2034, a growth rate CAGR of 1.29% 2026-2034.

ETHIOPIA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:The Ethiopia edible oil market reached 𝟴𝟯𝟴.𝟳𝟲 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝘀 in 2025 and is projected to reach 𝟵𝟰𝟭.𝟯𝟮 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝘀 by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥) 𝗼𝗳 𝟭.𝟮𝟵% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲–𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟰. The Ethiopia edible oil market is being shaped by the country's ambitious push toward import substitution, as approximately 90% of national edible oil demand continues to be met through imports despite Ethiopia possessing Africa's largest livestock population and favorable agro-climatic conditions for oilseed cultivation. The Ministry of Agriculture is targeting a doubling of domestic oil production coverage from 13% to 25%, while the Phibela Industrial Complex — one of Africa's largest edible oil refineries with 1.5 million litres per day capacity — is positioning to eventually meet up to 60% of national demand. Growing urbanization, rising per capita incomes, and increasing health awareness regarding cooking oil choices are simultaneously reshaping consumption patterns across the country.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗘𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗮 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?The Ministry of Agriculture unveiled an ambitious plan to double domestic edible oil production from 13% to 25% of national demand; the Phibela Industrial Complex at Bure, built with an investment of 4.5 billion birr, has the capacity to produce 1.5 million litres of palm and sunflower oil daily; Ethiopia opened a mega edible oil processing factory worth USD 113.7 million to meet domestic demand; five of the largest refineries — Phibela, Hamaressa, Shemu, Al-Impex, and Gifti Foods — collectively requested USD 930 million in working capital support; the government lifted a four-year ban on edible oil importation for local companies; and the Ministry of Trade readied over 13.6 million litres of cooking oil for distribution ahead of major public holidays.𝗘𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗮 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 Summary:• Ethiopia's edible oil market is characterized by a significant import dependency, with approximately 90% of national demand being met through imports — primarily palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia — at an annual cost approaching USD 500 million. Domestic demand reached 686 million litres in the previous year, yet local production covers only around 13% of requirements. The government's import substitution strategy, modeled after its successful wheat self-sufficiency program, is catalyzing major investments in domestic oilseed cultivation and processing capacity to gradually reduce this dependency while building a competitive local edible oil industry.• The Phibela Industrial Complex, owned by pioneer edible oil investor Belayneh Kinde through Belayneh Kindie Group (BKG), represents one of the most significant investments in Ethiopian food processing. Located at Bure in the Amhara Region and built with an investment of 4.5 billion birr, this facility has the capacity to produce 1,500 tonnes — or 1.5 million litres — of palm and sunflower oil per day. When fully operational, Phibela alone has the capacity to meet up to 60% of Ethiopia's total edible oil demand, marking a transformative step toward import substitution.• The government opened a mega edible oil processing factory worth USD 113.7 million to boost domestic production capacity and reduce import dependency. Additionally, a separate five billion birr edible oil plant has gone operational, further expanding the country's processing infrastructure. These investments are part of a broader strategy to build integrated agro-processing parks that connect oilseed farmers directly with modern refining facilities, improving supply chain efficiency and value addition within the domestic economy.• Ethiopia cultivates nine major oilseed crops — sesame, niger seed (noug), soybean, sunflower, groundnut, linseed, rapeseed, castor, and cotton seed — which collectively account for approximately 20% of agricultural export revenues, second only to coffee. However, the paradox of exporting raw oilseeds while importing refined edible oil highlights the critical gap in domestic processing capacity. The Ministry of Agriculture is promoting expanded cultivation of sunflower, groundnut, and soybean as feedstock for local refineries, while oil palm cultivation in Gambella and southern regions is being explored as a long-term solution.• The five largest edible oil refineries — Phibela, Hamaressa, Shemu, Al-Impex, and Gifti Foods — collectively requested USD 930 million in working capital support from the government to import crude oil and operate at just 40% of their total capacity. This request underscores the foreign currency constraints and raw material access challenges facing the processing sector, even as new facilities are being commissioned. The government's response, including lifting the four-year ban on edible oil importation for local companies, is aimed at stabilizing supply while building long-term production capacity.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝗜 𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗮 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:Artificial intelligence is increasingly being applied across the Ethiopia edible oil value chain, from precision agriculture tools optimizing oilseed cultivation to AI-powered quality control systems in processing facilities — with the global AI in food processing market growing rapidly as manufacturers adopt machine learning for yield optimization, predictive maintenance, and supply chain efficiency improvements.• 𝗔𝗜-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗴𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗶𝗹𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: AI-powered crop monitoring and satellite imagery analysis tools are enabling Ethiopian oilseed farmers to optimize planting density, irrigation scheduling, and pest management for sesame, sunflower, soybean, and niger seed cultivation. These precision agriculture platforms are helping to address the low productivity challenges that constrain domestic oilseed output, providing data-driven recommendations that can improve yields per hectare while reducing input costs.• 𝗔𝗜-𝗘𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: AI-powered visual inspection and chemical composition analysis systems are being deployed in edible oil refineries to monitor oil purity, detect contaminants, and ensure consistent product quality throughout the refining process. Machine learning algorithms are optimizing extraction rates, temperature profiles, and refining parameters to maximize oil yield from raw oilseeds while meeting food safety and quality standards.• 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴: AI-driven demand forecasting models are analyzing seasonal consumption patterns — including spikes during Ethiopian public holidays and fasting periods — to optimize procurement, production scheduling, and distribution logistics. These systems are helping refineries and distributors manage the complex interplay between imported crude oil availability, domestic oilseed harvests, and consumer demand across urban and rural markets.• 𝗔𝗜-𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗽 𝗬𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Machine learning models are analyzing soil data, weather patterns, and historical yield records to predict oilseed crop performance across different Ethiopian agro-ecological zones. These tools are supporting the Ministry of Agriculture's strategy to expand sunflower, soybean, and groundnut cultivation by identifying the most productive varieties and optimal growing conditions for each region.• 𝗔𝗜 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀: AI-driven condition monitoring systems are analyzing equipment performance data across Ethiopia's expanding network of edible oil refineries to predict mechanical failures, optimize maintenance schedules, and reduce unplanned downtime. This is particularly important for large-scale facilities like Phibela, where maximizing operational uptime directly impacts the country's ability to close the gap between domestic production capacity and actual output.𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗣𝗗𝗙: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ethiopia-edible-oil-market/requestsample 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:• The government's import substitution strategy is the defining trend shaping the Ethiopia edible oil market, with the Ministry of Agriculture targeting a doubling of domestic production coverage from 13% to 25% of national demand. Modeled after the successful wheat self-sufficiency program, this strategy is channeling investment into integrated agricultural processing parks, large-scale refining facilities, and expanded oilseed cultivation programs across Oromia, Amhara, and SNNPR regions.• Processing capacity is expanding rapidly but remains significantly underutilized, with Ethiopia's five largest refineries operating at just 40% of capacity due to foreign currency constraints and raw material shortages. The commissioning of the USD 113.7 million mega processing factory and the five billion birr plant represents substantial progress, yet the USD 930 million working capital request from major refineries highlights the persistent gap between installed capacity and operational reality.• Palm oil cultivation is emerging as a long-term strategic priority, with the government exploring large-scale oil palm plantations in Gambella, Omo, and Awash valleys. While a 100-hectare pilot plantation exists near Tepi with plans for expansion, oil palm is increasingly recognized as the ultimate solution for edible oil self-sufficiency — though scaling production to meaningful levels will require sustained investment in plantation development, processing infrastructure, and farmer training over the coming decade.• Consumer preferences are shifting toward healthier cooking oil options, with growing health awareness and nutritional education campaigns influencing purchasing decisions in urban markets. The demand for oils with lower saturated fat content and higher nutritional value — particularly sunflower and soybean oils — is growing alongside traditional palm oil consumption, pushing processors to diversify product portfolios and invest in quality assurance and product labeling compliance.• The oilseed export-import paradox is drawing policy attention, as Ethiopia exports significant volumes of raw sesame, niger seed, and other oilseeds for foreign currency while simultaneously spending nearly USD 500 million annually to import refined edible oil. Government policy reforms — including tax incentives for domestic producers, import duty adjustments, and the establishment of standardized quality requirements — are aiming to redirect oilseed supplies toward local processing facilities and reduce this structural trade imbalance.• Supply chain logistics and distribution infrastructure are being strengthened, with the government readying over 13.6 million litres of cooking oil for public holiday distribution periods and purchasing 43 million litres from Djibouti to supplement domestic supplies. These interventions highlight both the scale of demand management challenges and the government's active role in ensuring adequate supply availability during peak consumption periods.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀The Ethiopian government's comprehensive import substitution strategy is providing structural support for domestic edible oil production growth. With 90% import dependency costing nearly USD 500 million annually, the Ministry of Agriculture's plan to double domestic production from 13% to 25% is driving expansion of oilseed cultivation across sunflower, soybean, and groundnut crops. Policy incentives including tax holidays for domestic producers, duty-free machinery imports, and investment promotion schemes are attracting both local and foreign capital into processing infrastructure, while the strategic exploration of oil palm cultivation in Gambella and southern regions targets long-term self-sufficiency.𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁Large-scale investments in edible oil processing infrastructure are transforming Ethiopia's manufacturing capabilities. The Phibela Industrial Complex with 1.5 million litres per day capacity, the USD 113.7 million mega processing factory, and the five billion birr plant collectively represent a massive expansion of the country's refining base. These facilities are connected to integrated agricultural processing parks that link oilseed farmers directly with modern refining operations, improving value chain efficiency and creating employment opportunities across farming, processing, and distribution segments.𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗼𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀Ethiopia's rapidly growing population, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable incomes are sustaining steady demand growth for edible oil products. With national demand reaching 686 million litres and continuing to expand, changing dietary patterns among urban consumers are driving preferences toward branded, quality-assured cooking oils with clear nutritional labeling. Health awareness campaigns promoting lower saturated fat options are diversifying demand toward sunflower and soybean oils, while the expansion of modern retail channels in Addis Ababa and regional urban centers is creating structured distribution opportunities for domestic producers.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:IMARC Group's research categorizes the Ethiopia edible oil market as follows:𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:• Palm Oil• Soybean Oil• Mustard Oil• Sunflower Oil• Others𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:• Pouches• Jars• Cans• Bottles𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:• Addis Ababa• Oromia Region• Amhara Region• SNNPR Region• Tigray Region• Others𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:The competitive landscape of the Ethiopia edible oil market includes key domestic processors and industrial groups driving production expansion. Major players operating in the market include Phibela Industrial PLC (BKG), Addis Modjo Edible Oil Complex, Hamaressa Edible Oil, Shemu Group, Al-Impex, and Gifti Foods. Detailed profiles of all major companies are provided within the full IMARC Group research report.𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱: The Ministry of Agriculture unveiled an ambitious plan to double domestic edible oil production coverage from the current 13% to 25% of national demand, modeled after the successful wheat self-sufficiency program and targeting expanded cultivation of sunflower, soybean, and groundnut crops.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱: Ethiopia opened a mega edible oil processing factory worth USD 113.7 million to boost domestic production capacity and reduce reliance on imported refined oil, as part of the broader import substitution strategy for the agro-processing sector.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱: The five largest edible oil refineries — Phibela, Hamaressa, Shemu, Al-Impex, and Gifti Foods — collectively requested USD 930 million in working capital support from the government to import crude oil and function at 40% of their total processing capacity.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱: The government lifted a four-year ban on the importation of edible oils for local companies, aiming to stabilize domestic supply and support refineries struggling with raw material shortages and foreign currency constraints.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱: The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration readied over 13.6 million litres of cooking oil for distribution to the market ahead of major Ethiopian public holidays, ensuring adequate supply during peak consumption periods.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱: A five billion birr edible oil processing plant went operational, adding significant production capacity to Ethiopia's growing network of domestic refineries and contributing to the government's long-term goal of edible oil self-sufficiency.𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ethiopia-edible-oil-market 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: 𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝘄𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻.Other Country Report by IMARC Group:Netherlands Meat Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-meat-market Netherlands Lingerie Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-lingerie-market Netherlands Diaper Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-diaper-market Netherlands Menswear Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-menswear-market Netherlands Board Games Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-board-games-market 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services including thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗨𝘀𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗖 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽134 N 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹: sales@imarcgroup.com𝗧𝗲𝗹. 𝗡𝗼.: (D) +91 120 433 0800𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: +1-201-971-6302

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