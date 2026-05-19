All Dogs Unleashed Carrollton Launches Adolescent Dog Program for Teenage Phase Behaviors

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The Luna Road facility now offers a dedicated training track for dogs 6 to 18 months old, the most common age range cited for owner surrender to shelters.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carrollton headquarters of All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas has rolled out a dedicated training program for adolescent dogs, targeting the developmental window between 6 and 18 months when many previously well-behaved puppies begin testing limits, ignoring known cues, and exhibiting hormone-driven behaviors that catch owners off guard.The adolescent stage, often called the canine teenage phase, is widely recognized in veterinary behavior research as the period when a dog's prefrontal cortex undergoes significant remodeling. The result is impulsive decision-making, secondary fear periods, and a temporary loss of responsiveness to cues the dog appeared to have mastered as a puppy. It is also the age range most cited by shelters and rescue organizations as the peak window for owner surrender, with frustration over "sudden" behavior changes driving many of those decisions.The new program at the Carrollton facility addresses that gap directly. Training tracks are tailored by size and breed maturation timeline, since smaller breeds typically complete adolescence by 12 to 14 months while medium, large, and giant breeds may remain in the phase past 24 months. Sessions focus on impulse control reinforcement, recall recovery, leash manners under heightened reactivity, and managing the secondary fear periods that often appear without warning during this stage."The biggest mistake we see is owners assuming their puppy training failed," said Jennifer Martin, Lead Trainer at All Dogs Unleashed in Carrollton, TX . "What's actually happening is the dog's brain is rewiring, and we're working with a different animal than the one they trained at four months."The 2401 Luna Road facility is structured for adolescent-stage work, with separate indoor and outdoor play zones, outdoor turf areas, and a deliberately non-crowded layout that gives reactive teenage dogs the controlled exposure they need without the overstimulation of a busy daycare environment. Programs are offered in both Board & Train and In-Home formats, with the in-home option giving owners direct coaching on managing adolescent behaviors in the home environment where many of them appear.Carrollton serves as the flagship and operational hub for the broader All Dogs Unleashed network, which now spans 20 locations across Texas and ten additional states. Demand from DFW families navigating the teenage phase has been a recurring driver of board-and-train inquiries at the Luna Road location, and the new program formalizes what the trainers have been delivering case by case for years. Owners interested in evaluating their dog for the adolescent track can reach the Carrollton facility directly to schedule a consultation and walk through which format, Board & Train or In-Home, best fits the household.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas is a Dallas/Fort Worth dog training and care center offering board-and-train, in-home training, boarding, and grooming. The Carrollton flagship facility at 2401 Luna Road serves as the headquarters for a 20-location franchise network and is conveniently located near DFW airport off I-635 and George Bush Turnpike. Owners can learn more about the new adolescent program at https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DallasAddress: 2401 Luna Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006Phone: (972) 484-3647Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/

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