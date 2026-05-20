Novus Press Works Authors Stage Wives Featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Invisible Backpack, releasing July 28, helps children navigate life with a parent on the road

This book gives children language for the emotions they experience when a parent is away, helping them feel seen, understood, and less alone through life’s unpredictability.” — Rhyan Shirley & Rachel Smith

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinder Talu House, an imprint of Novus Press Works founded by powerhouse husband-and-wife team Rhonda Halbert and longtime The Kelly Clarkson Show music director Jason Halbert, proudly announces that Stage Wives co-founders Rhyan Shirley and Rachel Smith recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in support of their upcoming children’s book, The Invisible Backpack, releasing July 28, 2026.As Novus Press Works continues expanding its national visibility through purpose-driven authors and high-profile media appearances, this feature on The Kelly Clarkson Show shines a spotlight on the growing conversation surrounding the emotional realities families face within the touring music industry.Created for children navigating life with one or both parents touring in the music industry, The Invisible Backpack offers an accessible and emotionally supportive story that helps young readers understand feelings of absence, change, anticipation, and connection. Inspired by the realities many touring families experience behind the scenes of the music industry, where changing schedules, long stretches apart, and emotional transitions often become part of everyday life, the book uses gentle storytelling and metaphor to reassure children that love remains constant even when family routines shift. Reflecting the mission behind Stage Wives, the story also shines a light on the emotional realities faced by spouses, partners, and families supporting life on the road.Founded from lived experience, Stage Wives provides emotional support, practical resources, peer mentorship, educational tools, and community connection for families navigating the complexities of touring life. The organization also produces the podcast Off Stage & On Duty, while offering guidance and support for dating, married, and parenting stages within the touring industry.The Invisible Backpack marks the first release in a planned children’s book series from Stage Wives and represents another significant milestone for Novus Press Works as the imprint continues building a catalog of purpose-driven titles with growing national recognition.The Invisible Backpack will be available July 28, 2026, through major book retailers and online platforms. For more information, visit Stage Wives at https://www.stagewives.com Stage Wives is a community supporting spouses and partners navigating life alongside the touring music industry. Founded in 2025 by Rachel (Raye) Smith and Rhyan (Rhy) Shirley, the organization provides emotional support, practical tools, and connection for families holding down home life while their partners tour. Through community spaces, education, and advocacy, Stage Wives exists to strengthen and support the families behind the music.

Kelly Clarkson Loves Children's Book For Kids Of Touring Musicians - Stage Wives

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