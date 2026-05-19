A reflective pool by Ponds by Michael Wheat

UK pond expert Michael Wheat warns the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool fix is cosmetic and fails to solve the underlying leak and water-quality issues.

The best way to describe everything they're doing on that pool is they are trying to paint over the cracks.” — Michael Wheat, Founder, Ponds by Michael Wheat

LEICESTER, EAST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Wheat, founder of natural swimming pond design specialists Ponds by Michael Wheat, has publicly raised concerns about the ongoing Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool restoration in Washington D.C., arguing the current approach treats the symptoms and not the cause.In a video published on 1 May 2026, Wheat responded to President Trump’s 23 April Oval Office comments, in which Trump stated the Reflecting Pool work could be completed for around $1.5 million, compared with a previously cited $300 million estimate.Since then, later reporting from ABC News has suggested the current project cost may now be significantly higher. Wheat says the central issue remains unchanged: whether the chosen repair method solves the underlying structural and water-quality problems for the long term.The pool, originally built in 1922, has suffered from two visible problems: persistent water loss through cracked granite, and a green algae bloom that left the water cloudy and odorous. The current restoration involves grouting the granite, sealing the surface, and applying an industrial swimming-pool topping in a colour the project team calls “American flag blue”.Wheat's critique covers four areas: the leak, water quality, design choice, and budget.On the leak, Wheat argues that painting over cracked granite is a short-term fix. Movement, weight and seasonal change will reopen the cracks within a couple of years. The lasting solution, he says, is to fully line the structure with a flat black rubber liner: invisible at scale, no creases, and properly sealed.Regarding water quality, he points out that the algae bloom was never the disease. It was a symptom of the leak. Chlorine cannot hold at the right level when the pool is constantly losing water. Once the structure is sealed, two valid systems exist: a high-maintenance chlorine setup, or pond-style filtration with UV sterilisation and phosphate control that delivers crystal-clear water with no chemical smell.On design, Wheat is unconvinced by the American flag blue surface. The same principles, he notes, apply to UK estates, country houses and public water-feature commissions that his team designs and builds as part of its chemical-free natural swimming ponds work."The advantage of having black, and we build lots of swimming ponds all over the UK, is leaves on it look fine. Debris on it looks fine. If it was blue, it would just look hideous. And over time, that's what's going to be the problem with painting it blue," says Wheat.As for the budget, Wheat is blunt: cheapest is rarely best. He estimates a properly lined and filtered system, built to last, would land somewhere between $10 million and $20 million. Well below the original $300 million figure, but a long way above the current $2 million programme. The point is engineering integrity, not the headline price.Wheat comments, "When we look at projects, we always look at whether it's been a long-term project. If I was going to put my name behind anything, my company behind it, my aftercare team behind it, it has to have a long-term vision. And the long-term vision should be easier to maintain over the years, not harder."He has invited the project team to share its long-term maintenance plan and has offered an open consultation on the filtration approach. The full video commentary is available on the Ponds by Michael Wheat YouTube channel.

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