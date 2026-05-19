CAIRSPlan 2.0 Launches: Brisbane Surgeons Unveil Major Rebuild of World's Leading CAIRS Surgical Planning Platform

The newly rebuilt CAIRSPlan brings a next-generation planning engine, customisable segments and integrated Brisbane nomogram, to corneal surgeons worldwide

BRISBANE , QUEENSLAND , AUSTRALIA, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus Vision corneal surgeons Dr David Gunn and Dr Brendan Cronin have today announced the global launch of CAIRSPlan 2.0, a complete ground-up rebuild of their widely used surgical planning platform for Corneal Allogenic Intrastromal Ring Segment (CAIRS) surgery. The new platform — available now at [cairsplan.com](https://cairsplan.com) — delivers a suite of major advances designed to make precision keratoconus planning more accessible, more interactive, and more accurate than ever before.

CAIRSPlan is the world's dedicated online planning resource for CAIRS surgery, a minimally invasive, reversible technique for keratoconus that uses donor corneal tissue to reshape the cornea without removing any of the patient's own tissue. The platform is used by surgeons across Australia, Europe, North America and beyond, and underpins the clinical practice that produced the landmark Brisbane femto-CAIRS series — 85 published eyes with a mean gain of four lines of uncorrected visual acuity and zero significant complications.



A Platform Rebuilt for How Surgeons Actually Plan

"The original CAIRSPlan served us and our colleagues well, but eighteen months of real-world use from surgeons around the world showed us exactly where to go next," said Dr David Gunn, FRANZCO, corneal and refractive surgeon and co-founder of Focus Vision. "CAIRSPlan 2.0 is a complete answer to that feedback — a faster, smarter, more flexible tool that meets surgeons at the table, not in a textbook."

Dr Brendan Cronin, FRANZCO, co-founder of Focus Vision and co-developer of the Brisbane femto-CAIRS nomogram, added: "CAIRS is not a one-size-fits-all procedure. Keratoconus comes in many shapes and severities, and the planning tool needs to reflect that reality. With version 2.0, surgeons have genuine flexibility — customised segment geometry, multiple nomogram systems, and an intelligent auto-planner — all within a clean, fast workflow."

Key New Features in CAIRSPlan 2.0

Integrated Brisbane Nomogram

The platform now ships with the Brisbane 2026 nomogram — the most rigorously validated femto-CAIRS nomogram available — refined from 85 published eyes and two further years of post-publication outcomes. Published in *Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology* by Gunn, Cox and Cronin, the nomogram is integrated directly into the planning engine, not merely referenced.

Integrated Optigraft Parameters

CAIRSPlan 2.0 incorporates Optigraft segment parameters natively, enabling surgeons to plan with the segment system they use in theatre. Size presets, ring geometry and thickness parameters are embedded and automatically applied when switching between systems.

Customisable CAIRS Segment Planning

Each segment can now be planned in Normal mode — uniform width and thickness — or Custom mode, which exposes three-point control: independent width and thickness at the start, midpoint and end of the arc. For the irregular, asymmetric corneas that define keratoconus, this level of control is the difference between a fitted plan and a compromised one.

CAIRSPlan Auto — Intelligent One-Click Planning

A new auto-planner reads the topographic ectasia pattern (Bowtie, Snowman and other phenotypes), peak axis and decentration, and proposes a complete starting plan — segment configuration, axis, channel dimensions, and initial geometry. Surgeons then refine. The blank-canvas problem when facing a difficult cornea is gone.

Multi-Nomogram Support

In addition to the Brisbane 2026 nomogram, CAIRSPlan 2.0 includes the Istanbul (KeraNatural) protocol — the widely used European system — and the Awwad nomogram for North American practice. Switching between systems mid-plan recomputes geometry cleanly, enabling surgeons to compare approaches side by side.

New Geometry Engine

Topography exports from Pentacam and other devices are now standardised into a canonical coordinate system before any planning begins, eliminating sign and unit ambiguities that previously required manual surgeon interpretation. The result is consistent, reproducible planning regardless of which topography platform a clinic uses.

Save, Load and Compare Multiple Plans

Surgeons can now save several named plans against a single scan and toggle between them — enabling pre-operative comparison, patient communication, and an auditable record of planned versus performed.

Faster Performance

A redesigned processing pipeline delivers topography upload to first heatmap several times faster than the legacy tool, with near-instant re-runs against previously uploaded scans.

Seamless Migration — No Disruption for Existing Users

All existing CAIRSPlan surgeon accounts have been automatically migrated to the new platform. Surgeons retain their existing credentials and simply log in as before. The legacy tool remains live at legacy.cairsplan.com for surgeons mid-treatment-plan who wish to complete their current cases in the familiar environment.

About CAIRSPlan and Focus Vision

CAIRSPlan was built by Dr David Gunn and Dr Brendan Cronin at Focus Vision and the Queensland Eye Institute, Brisbane — the team that introduced CAIRS to Australia in May 2021. The platform is a free resource for the global surgical community and is underpinned by the Brisbane femto-CAIRS published outcomes series. Dr Gunn holds appointments as Senior Lecturer at the University of Queensland. Dr Cronin is the author of two ophthalmology textbooks and co-developer of the femto-CAIRS nomogram.

Focus Vision is located at 87 Ipswich Road, Woolloongabba, Brisbane QLD 4102.

Access CAIRSPlan 2.0

CAIRSPlan 2.0 is available now, free of charge, to the global surgical community.

Open the new tool:** [app.cairsplan.com](https://app.cairsplan.com)

Learn more:** [cairsplan.com](https://cairsplan.com)

© 2026 CAIRSPlan. All advice on this site is general in nature and not a substitute for professional clinical judgement. Use of the planning tools is at the discretion and risk of the operating surgeon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.