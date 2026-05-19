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California Senate Confirms Laura Enderton-Speed as State Bar Director

(Subscription required) Enderton-Speed, a former Judicial Council executive, has held the bar’s top administrative post since November. She received bipartisan support from the Senate Rules Committee at an April 30 hearing, and her appointment drew no debate on the Senate floor Thursday.

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California Senate Confirms Laura Enderton-Speed as State Bar Director

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