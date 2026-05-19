FDLE arrests New Port Richey man for possession of child sexual abuse materials

For Immediate Release

May 18, 2026

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Joseph Dearborn, 36, of Zephyrhills, on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of promotion of a sexual performance by a child, all second-degree felonies. The arrest is part of FDLE’s statewide initiative to identify and apprehend offenders who target children and share files depicting child sexual abuse.

In Jan. 2026, FDLE agents initiated an undercover operation to identify persons actively distributing child sexual abuse material. During this operation, an IP address was identified and traced to Dearborn’s residential address. Several files were shared by this IP address, including videos promoting the sexual performance of a minor.

On May 13, agents conducted a residential search warrant at Dearborn’s address and seized multiple electronic devices. Upon initial review, over 1,000 files of child sexual abuse material were discovered.

Dearborn was arrested and booked into the Pasco County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

The investigation remains active.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us