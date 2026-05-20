UP&Consulting Announces UP&Scale to Help Organizations Turn Sales Strategy Into Action

UP&Consulting launches UP&Scale to help corporate sales teams turn strategy into action through practical training and enablement.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UP&Consulting yesterday announced the launch of UP&Scale , a new corporate sales training and enablement offering designed to help organizations turn sales strategy into action.Many organizations invest significant time in defining their commercial ambition, sales strategy, and go to market priorities. Yet the real challenge often begins after the strategy is set: helping sales teams understand what it means for their day to day work, apply it consistently with customers, and build the habits required to deliver measurable performance.UP&Scale has been created to address this execution gap. The offering combines practical sales training, enablement tools, and implementation support to help teams move from strategic intent to consistent commercial action. It is designed for organizations seeking to strengthen sales effectiveness, improve customer engagement, and ensure that sales strategy is translated into clear behaviors, routines, and outcomes across the business.“Sales strategy only creates value when it is understood, adopted, and acted on by the teams closest to the customer,” said Ranes Formosa , Global Sales Practice Lead at UP&Consulting. “UP&Scale was developed to help organizations make that shift by giving sales teams the practical capabilities, tools, and confidence to execute.”UP&Scale supports teams across areas such as customer engagement, opportunity management, account planning, pipeline discipline, and sales performance routines. By focusing on practical application, the offering helps organizations embed strategy into the moments that matter most: sales conversations, planning discussions, customer interactions, and performance reviews.The launch expands UP&Consulting’s portfolio of capability building and transformation services, reinforcing the firm’s focus on helping clients move from strategy design to implementation. UP&Scale brings together UP&Consulting’s consulting experience with a focused approach to sales enablement, supporting organizations as they build commercial capability and improve execution at scale.“Turning strategy into action requires more than communication,” said the Practice Lead of UP&Consulting. “It requires capability, alignment, discipline, and the right routines. UP&Scale is designed to help organizations build those foundations and create sustainable commercial impact.”UP&Scale services is now available to corporate clients through UP&Consulting.About UP&ConsultingUP&Consulting is a global management consultancy with offices in London, Athens, and Denver. UP&Consulting supports clients from strategy development through implementation, helping leadership teams translate ambition into action and build the capabilities required for sustainable performance. With an international team and hands on delivery approach, the firm works with organizations across markets to drive growth, improve execution, and create measurable business impact.About UP&ScaleUP&Scale is a corporate sales training and enablement offering from UP&Consulting. It helps organizations equip sales teams with the skills, tools, and routines needed to implement sales strategy, improve customer engagement, and drive commercial performance.

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