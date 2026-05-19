SM City Zamboanga Lights Up Mindanao with Record-Scale LED Signage

SM City Zamboanga's curved outdoor LED wall powered by CAYIN Technology, displaying vivid content across the building facade in Zamboanga City, Philippines.

Three CAYIN SMP-2200 players connect seven LED displays across SM City Zamboanga, powering Mindanao's largest retail signage network.

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SM City Zamboanga opened in March 2026 as the 90th SM Supermalls branch in the Philippines, bringing Zamboanga City its most ambitious retail destination to date. Central to the grand opening experience was a landmark digital signage network built and deployed by Mediacast Digital Group, powered by CAYIN Technology 's SMP-2200 media players.The deployment set a new benchmark for large-scale LED installations across Mindanao. Three CAYIN SMP-2200 players connect and drive seven displays across the entire property: a large-scale curved outdoor LED wall on the building facade, five indoor LED walls across retail floors and corridors, and a full-height 22-metre LED curtain wrapping the scenic elevator.All seven displays are unified under a single platform. The SM Supermalls marketing team manages content remotely from Manila, pushing campaigns, scheduling promotions, and updating every screen in Zamboanga City in real time, with no on-site presence required.The scenic elevator LED curtain stands out as the most immersive application in the deployment. Rather than serving as a purely commercial medium, it fills the full height of the elevator shaft with cascading waterfall animations and locally inspired visuals, turning every ride into a visual highlight that shoppers photograph and share.The network delivers value across three dimensions. On the commercial side, the ability to run multiple advertiser campaigns simultaneously across strategically placed screens increases the mall's revenue-generating capacity. For tenants, the digital network provides a channel to reach shoppers with targeted, timely content at the point where purchase decisions are made. For visitors, it creates an immersive retail environment that positions SM City Zamboanga as a destination in its own right.Mediacast Digital Group, established in 2009, is one of the Philippines' leading specialists in customized digital display solutions for commercial and retail environments. SM City Zamboanga represents their most expansive installation to date.CAYIN Technology has been a trusted partner for digital signage deployments across retail, hospitality, transportation, and corporate environments since 2004, with solutions deployed in more than 100 countries.For more information, visit www.cayintech.com or contact the CAYIN team at sales@cayintech.com.

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