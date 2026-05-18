Medical Emergency on Hersey Mountain in Sanbornton

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

CO Joseph Canfield

May 18, 2026

Sanbornton, NH – On Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 7:15 a.m., Sanbornton Fire-Rescue, New Hampton Fire-Rescue, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to Hersey Mountain in Sanbornton for a hiker experiencing a medical emergency.

First responders located Nathan Bowers of Concord, NH, approximately ½ mile from the trailhead suffering from a medical emergency. Bowers was treated and walked to an OHRV on which he was transported to the trailhead. Bowers was then transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth by the Sanbornton Ambulance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency that relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.