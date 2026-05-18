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Official reception held in honor of heads of state and delegations participating in WUF13

AZERBAIJAN, May 18 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him robust health and...

17 May 2026, 11:22

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Official reception held in honor of heads of state and delegations participating in WUF13

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