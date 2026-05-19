Non-Medical Grade Aesthetic Device Market to Grow at 8.8% CAGR During 2026–2030, Reaching $15.12 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Non-Medical Grade Aesthetic Device Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Non-Medical Grade Aesthetic Device Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-medical grade aesthetic device market has been experiencing significant growth lately, driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements. As more people seek convenient and effective beauty solutions outside clinical settings, this market is poised for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional highlights, and emerging trends influencing this sector.

Current Market Size and Growth Prospects of the Non-Medical Grade Aesthetic Device Market

The market for non-medical grade aesthetic devices has seen impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.94 billion in 2025 to $10.79 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This expansion during the historical period is largely due to a heightened consumer focus on personal grooming, the rise of beauty salons and spas, improved disposable incomes, easier access to affordable devices, and growing awareness about non-invasive cosmetic options.

Download a free sample of the non-medical grade aesthetic device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=20079667&type=smp&name=Non-Medical%20Grade%20Aesthetic%20Device%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $15.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising demand for customized beauty solutions, increasing adoption of smart and app-integrated devices, the growth of e-commerce in beauty retail, an expanding male grooming segment, and continuous innovation in light and radiofrequency technologies. Key trends shaping the future market involve a surge in popularity for at-home aesthetic devices, the appeal of non-invasive treatments, multi-functional device offerings, a preference for compact and portable designs, and the growing impact of social media-driven beauty trends.

Understanding Non-Medical Grade Aesthetic Devices

Non-medical grade aesthetic devices are tools designed for cosmetic enhancement that are not intended for medical diagnosis or clinical treatment. These devices, often used in salons, spas, or at home, focus on improving appearance through methods like skin tightening, hair removal, and facial rejuvenation. They operate at lower power levels and under less stringent regulatory requirements compared to medical-grade equipment, making them more accessible for everyday personal care and beauty enhancement.

View the full non-medical grade aesthetic device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-medical-grade-aesthetic-device-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Key Driver Behind Market Expansion: The Role of E-Commerce

The increasing penetration of e-commerce is a major factor propelling the non-medical grade aesthetic device market’s growth. E-commerce represents the portion of total retail sales conducted online, and its rise has been fueled by widespread digital adoption, smartphone accessibility, and better internet connectivity, allowing consumers to shop conveniently from virtually anywhere. Non-medical grade aesthetic devices are particularly well-suited to online platforms because they do not require professional supervision or clinical visits, making home use feasible.

Consumers benefit from the ability to compare products, read reviews, and make purchases with ease through e-commerce channels, which has broadened the market reach and accelerated adoption rates. For example, in December 2025, the U.S. Census Bureau reported e-commerce sales of $310.3 billion, marking a 1.9% increase from the previous quarter, underscoring the growing influence of online retail in this sector.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global non-medical grade aesthetic device market, benefiting from mature consumer bases and widespread technology adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising disposable incomes, expanding beauty awareness, and increasing e-commerce penetration. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Non-Medical Grade Aesthetic Device Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

semiconductor silicon materials market report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/global-semiconductor-silicon-materials-market-report

neural processing units (npus) market report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neural-processing-units-npus-market-report

super-hydrophobic display-glass market report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/super-hydrophobic-display-glass-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.