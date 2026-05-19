Netherlands Steel Tubes Market 2026-2034 | Size, Share, Prices, Report

Netherlands Steel Tubes Market

Netherlands steel tubes market size reached USD 1.00 Billion 2025, is projected to reach USD 1.27 Billion 2034, exhibiting a growth rate CAGR 2.41% 2026-2034.

NETHERLANDS, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:The Netherlands steel tubes market reached 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟭.𝟬𝟬 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 in 2025 and is projected to reach 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟭.𝟮𝟳 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥) 𝗼𝗳 𝟮.𝟰𝟭% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲–𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟰. The Netherlands steel tubes market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the country's ambitious energy transition infrastructure — including a national hydrogen backbone pipeline network where Gasunie has already laid the first 32 kilometres in the Rotterdam port area — the massive offshore wind expansion targeting 21 GW by 2032, and Tata Steel Nederland's nearly EUR 1.5 billion green steel transformation at IJmuiden replacing coal-fired blast furnaces with hydrogen-ready DRI and electric arc furnace technology. The construction sector is growing at 2.8% annually through 2029, while infrastructure volumes increased approximately 7% by end of 2025, collectively sustaining demand for steel tubes across energy, construction, and industrial applications.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?The Dutch government pledged EUR 2 billion to Tata Steel for hydrogen-driven decarbonization of its IJmuiden steelworks; Tata Steel selected Tenova as the lead technology provider for its Green Steel Plan in May 2025, installing a 2.5 million tonne DRI plant and electric arc furnace; the first 32 kilometres of the national hydrogen pipeline network were completed in the Rotterdam port area with construction accelerating in 2026; the Netherlands is targeting 21 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2032 requiring extensive steel infrastructure; Doordewind 1 — a 2 GW offshore wind farm — began fabrication of its platform jacket in September 2025; and Lindab signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Steel Nederland for supply of Zeremis green steel.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 Summary:• The Netherlands is building Europe's first national hydrogen pipeline network, with Gasunie subsidiary HyNetwork Services completing the first 32 kilometres of pipeline in the Rotterdam port area. The HyTransPort pipeline — a 24-inch diameter system designed for large-volume hydrogen transport — is scheduled for operation by 2026, with construction accelerating through 2027. In the northern Netherlands alone, approximately 130 kilometres of existing natural gas pipeline is being converted and 80 kilometres of new pipeline is being laid, creating substantial demand for hydrogen-compatible steel tubes across the entire national network.• Tata Steel Nederland is executing a nearly EUR 1.5 billion green steel transformation at its IJmuiden complex, replacing its largest blast furnace with a 2.5 million tonne Energiron DRI plant and electric arc furnace by 2030 — targeting a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions, equivalent to 5 million tonnes annually. The Dutch government has pledged EUR 2 billion in support, while Danieli was selected for DRI technology and Tenova as lead technology provider. This transformation is reshaping the domestic steel supply chain, with tube manufacturers set to benefit from locally produced green steel meeting growing sustainability requirements.• The Netherlands is targeting 21 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2032 and up to 30–40 GW by 2040, with 4.7 GW currently operational across 13 North Sea wind farms. Major projects under development include the 2 GW Doordewind 1 — where platform jacket fabrication began in September 2025 — and the 2 GW IJmuiden Ver Alpha being developed by the Noordzeker consortium. Offshore wind installations require extensive steel tube infrastructure for monopile foundations, transition pieces, inter-array cables, and subsea pipeline systems.• The construction industry is registering average annual growth of 2.8% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in manufacturing facilities, transport infrastructure, and offshore wind energy. Infrastructure volumes increased approximately 7% by end of 2025, driven by increased municipal budgets, European Water Framework Directive compliance, and climate adaptation projects. Steel tubes are essential structural components in bridge construction, water management systems, piling foundations, and municipal utility networks across Dutch infrastructure projects.• The Dutch water treatment and sewage infrastructure is generating consistent steel tube demand, as the country invests in modernizing aging water distribution networks, stormwater management systems, and wastewater treatment facilities to meet European Water Framework Directive standards and climate adaptation requirements. With approximately 26% of the Netherlands below sea level, ongoing investment in flood protection, dike reinforcement, and water control infrastructure creates a structural baseline of steel tube procurement for corrosion-resistant piping systems.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝗜 𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming the Netherlands steel tubes market, driving measurable improvements in manufacturing precision, quality assurance, and operational efficiency — with AI-powered predictive maintenance reducing unplanned downtime by up to 30%, real-time defect detection systems cutting quality-related complaints by nearly 40%, and digital twin technology enabling Dutch steel tube manufacturers to optimize production processes while supporting the country's green steel transition.• 𝗔𝗜-𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: AI-driven visual inspection and ultrasonic testing systems are enabling Dutch steel tube manufacturers to detect surface irregularities, wall thickness variations, and weld defects in real time during production — identifying micro-defects invisible to traditional inspection methods. European steel plants deploying AI quality control have reduced quality-related complaints by nearly 40%, preventing millions in wasted material and rework expenses while ensuring tube products meet the stringent specifications required for hydrogen pipelines, offshore wind foundations, and petrochemical applications.• 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲: AI-powered predictive maintenance algorithms are monitoring rolling mills, welding lines, and finishing equipment in Dutch steel tube facilities — analyzing vibration, temperature, and current draw data to forecast equipment failures and reduce unplanned downtime by up to 30%. Tata Steel has achieved a 20% reduction in unplanned downtime through AI maintenance programs, while prescriptive maintenance systems now score repair urgency against current production commitments to optimize scheduling.• 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Digital twin simulations are enabling Dutch tube manufacturers to model and optimize production parameters — including forming pressures, welding speeds, heat treatment profiles, and cooling rates — in virtual environments before applying changes to physical production lines. This technology is particularly valuable as the industry transitions to green steel inputs, allowing manufacturers to calibrate processes for DRI-based and recycled steel feedstocks with different metallurgical properties.• 𝗔𝗜-𝗘𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: AI-powered demand forecasting and inventory optimization systems are helping Dutch steel tube distributors manage raw material procurement and production scheduling more efficiently — reducing lead times, minimizing excess inventory, and improving responsiveness to project timelines across energy and infrastructure applications.• 𝗔𝗜-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: AI systems are enabling real-time carbon emissions tracking and energy consumption optimization across Dutch steel production facilities — critical as the industry transitions to hydrogen-based and electric arc furnace steelmaking. Machine learning algorithms optimize energy input ratios, scrap utilization rates, and furnace operating parameters to minimize carbon intensity per tonne of steel tube output.𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗣𝗗𝗙: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-steel-tubes-market/requestsample 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:• The hydrogen economy is creating a transformative new demand segment for steel tubes, with the national hydrogen backbone requiring hundreds of kilometres of pipeline — including 130 km of converted gas pipeline and 80 km of new pipeline in northern Netherlands alone, plus the 32 km HyTransPort system in Rotterdam operational by 2026. High-pressure steel pipelines built for natural gas are being repurposed for hydrogen service where material criteria are met, while new hydrogen-grade steel tubes with enhanced embrittlement resistance are being specified for dedicated installations.• The green steel transition at Tata Steel Nederland's IJmuiden complex — featuring a 2.5 million tonne DRI plant and electric arc furnace replacing coal-based production — is fundamentally reshaping the domestic steel supply chain. With the Dutch government pledging EUR 2 billion, Lindab signing for Zeremis green steel supply, and plans to import liquid hydrogen from Norway, Dutch tube manufacturers will increasingly access lower-carbon steel feedstock that meets growing EU sustainability requirements for construction and energy infrastructure procurement.• Offshore wind expansion is driving sustained demand for heavy-wall steel tubes used in monopile foundations, jacket structures, and subsea pipeline systems. With 21 GW targeted by 2032 and projects like the 2 GW Doordewind 1 and 2 GW IJmuiden Ver Alpha advancing through development, the pipeline of steel-intensive offshore wind installations is creating multi-year visibility for tube manufacturers serving the North Sea energy sector.• The construction sector is generating reliable baseline demand, with annual growth of 2.8% through 2029 driven by manufacturing facility investment, transport infrastructure, and climate adaptation projects. Infrastructure volumes grew approximately 7% by end of 2025, supported by European Water Framework Directive compliance and increased municipal budgets — while nitrogen emission permitting challenges constrain residential construction's full potential contribution to steel tube demand.• The petrochemical sector centered around Rotterdam — Europe's largest port and a major refining hub — continues to drive consistent demand for seamless and alloy steel tubes used in high-temperature, high-pressure process piping, heat exchangers, and storage infrastructure. The ongoing transition of Rotterdam's industrial cluster toward cleaner fuels, carbon capture, and hydrogen processing is creating additional requirements for specialized corrosion-resistant and hydrogen-compatible steel tube products.• Sustainability and circular economy principles are increasingly shaping steel tube procurement in the Netherlands, with end-users specifying recycled content requirements, lifecycle carbon assessments, and Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) as procurement criteria. The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is further incentivizing domestic green steel production and penalizing carbon-intensive imports, creating competitive advantages for Dutch tube manufacturers sourcing from decarbonized steelmakers.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲The Netherlands' ambitious energy transition is one of the most powerful structural drivers for steel tube demand. The national hydrogen backbone — with the 32 km HyTransPort pipeline operational by 2026, 130 km of gas pipeline conversion and 80 km of new pipeline in northern Netherlands, and phased expansion through 2033 connecting all major industrial clusters — requires extensive steel pipeline infrastructure. Simultaneously, the offshore wind program targeting 21 GW by 2032 demands heavy-wall steel tubes for monopile foundations, transition pieces, and subsea cables. Investments in green hydrogen from projects like Shell's Holland Hydrogen I are further expanding pipeline and process piping requirements across the country's energy infrastructure.𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁Tata Steel Nederland's EUR 1.5 billion Heracless green steel transformation — supported by EUR 2 billion in Dutch government funding — is fundamentally restructuring the domestic steel supply ecosystem. The transition from coal-fired blast furnaces to hydrogen-ready DRI and electric arc furnace technology, combined with the EU CBAM penalizing carbon-intensive imports, is creating structural competitive advantages for Dutch steel tube manufacturers able to source low-carbon feedstock locally. Growing end-user demand for recycled content, EPDs, and lifecycle carbon assessments is making green steel credentials an increasingly decisive procurement factor across energy, construction, and infrastructure sectors.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻The Netherlands' construction sector — growing at 2.8% annually with infrastructure volumes up 7% — is generating consistent demand for structural steel tubes across transport projects, building foundations, and utility networks. Water management remains a structural demand driver, with 26% of the country below sea level requiring ongoing investment in flood protection, dike reinforcement, and wastewater treatment infrastructure meeting European Water Framework Directive standards. The Rotterdam petrochemical cluster's transition toward hydrogen processing and carbon capture is adding specialized demand for high-grade seamless and alloy tubes, while the automotive sector continues procuring precision tubes for structural and powertrain components.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:IMARC Group's research categorizes the Netherlands steel tubes market as follows:𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:• Seamless Steel Tubes• Welded Steel Tubes𝗕𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:• Carbon Steel• Stainless Steel• Alloy Steel• Others𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:• Oil and Gas• Petrochemicals• Infrastructure and Construction• Automotive• Water Treatment and Sewage• Others𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:• Noord-Holland• Zuid-Holland• Noord-Brabant• Gelderland• Utrecht• Others𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:The competitive landscape of the Netherlands steel tubes market includes a comprehensive analysis of key player positioning, market structure, and competitive dashboards. Some of the key players operating in the market include Tata Steel Nederland, Vallourec S.A., Tenaris S.A., Salzgitter AG, Voestalpine AG, Mannesmann Stainless Tubes GmbH, Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group, and Benteler International AG. Detailed profiles of all major companies are provided within the full IMARC Group research report.𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱: Tata Steel Nederland selected Tenova S.p.A. as the lead technology provider for its Green Steel Plan at the IJmuiden complex, which includes installing a 2.5 million tonne DRI plant and electric arc furnace to replace coal-fired blast furnaces — targeting a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱: Fabrication began on the offshore platform jacket for the 2 GW Doordewind 1 offshore wind farm — the largest upcoming Dutch offshore wind project located approximately 77 kilometres off the coast — requiring extensive steel infrastructure including monopile foundations and transition pieces.𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱: The Netherlands opened its 1 GW Nederwiek I-A offshore wind tender, advancing the country's ambitious program to reach 21 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2032 — driving continued demand for steel tubes used in wind turbine foundations and subsea infrastructure.𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: Lindab and Tata Steel Nederland signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of Zeremis green steel once the IJmuiden steelworks transitions to hydrogen-based production — signaling growing commercial demand for low-carbon steel products across the European supply chain.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱: Gasunie subsidiary HyNetwork Services completed the first 32 kilometres of the national hydrogen pipeline network in the Rotterdam port area, with the HyTransPort pipeline scheduled for operation by 2026 and construction across northern Netherlands accelerating through 2027.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: Tata Steel Nederland announced a restructuring of its Tubes business segment to improve profitability — proposing to shut down three welding lines and two sawing machines, affecting approximately 120 positions — as part of efforts to address overcapacity in the precision tube market and enhance operational efficiency.𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-steel-tubes-market 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: 𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝘄𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻.Other Report by IMARC GroupNetherlands Carbon Black Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-carbon-black-market Netherlands Caustic Soda Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-caustic-soda-market Netherlands Real Estate Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-real-estate-market Netherlands Logistics Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-logistics-market Netherlands Corporate Wellness Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/netherlands-corporate-wellness-market 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services including thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗨𝘀𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗖 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽134 N 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹: sales@imarcgroup.com𝗧𝗲𝗹. 𝗡𝗼.: (D) +91 120 433 0800𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: +1-201-971-6302

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