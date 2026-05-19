JH Landscapes Helps Waxhaw New-Construction Homeowners Finish Bare-Lot Backyards After Closing

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Builder-graded dirt lots are leaving Union County families without usable outdoor space, and JH Landscapes is filling the post-closing gap.

WAXHAW, NC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As new-construction activity continues to reshape Waxhaw and the surrounding Union County market, JH Landscapes is responding to a recurring pattern among recent home buyers: closing on a finished house that sits on an unfinished yard. The Waxhaw-based landscape contractor is expanding its scheduling and design capacity to help new-construction homeowners convert builder-graded lots into functional outdoor spaces in the weeks and months after move-in.The gap between what builders deliver and what homeowners expect is visible across the Waxhaw market. New-construction homes in the area typically arrive on lots that have been graded but not landscaped, with builder packages that include sod in the front yard and a small concrete patio off the rear at most, leaving the majority of the backyard as bare soil at the time of closing.That handoff has become the operational focus for JH Landscapes, which has spent two decades serving the Greater Charlotte region from its Waxhaw-Marvin Road headquarters. Founder Justin Hoskins started the company in 2005 and has gradually broadened the service menu to cover the full sequence a new-build buyer needs: drainage correction on disturbed clay subsoil, sod and plant installation for unfinished areas, paver or stone patio extensions, retaining and seating walls for graded slopes, irrigation system installation, outdoor lighting, fencing, and structural additions such as decks and pergolas tied directly to the rear of the home."Builders hand over a closed house and a graded dirt lot. Most families in Waxhaw move into a $700,000 home and step outside onto mud, so finishing the yard is where we come in," said Justin Hoskins, Founder of JH Landscapes in Waxhaw, NC The post-closing buildout process typically starts with a site assessment that addresses how stormwater is leaving the property, since heavy equipment used during construction compacts the Piedmont clay and changes drainage patterns established before grading. From there, the team sequences hardscape installation, soft landscape work, and irrigation in an order that prevents rework, with project documentation that outlines scope, materials, and timelines before any excavation begins. Homeowners in communities including Millbridge, Cureton, and the newer Toll Brothers and Pulte Homes sections around Waxhaw are among the buyers driving demand for the service.The company's coverage area extends across Ballantyne, Indian Trail, Marvin, Matthews, Mineral Springs, Monroe, Pineville, South Charlotte, Stallings, Weddington, and Wesley Chapel in North Carolina, along with Fort Mill and Indian Land in South Carolina. That radius lines up closely with the Union County submarkets where new construction inventory has been most active. Project consultations are complimentary, and homeowners are encouraged to reach out early to plan the work around builder warranty timelines and seasonal weather windows.JH Landscapes is a Waxhaw, NC-based landscape contractor founded in 2005 by Justin Hoskins. The company delivers landscape construction, hardscaping, and full landscaping services to residential and commercial clients throughout the Greater Charlotte region, working across both North Carolina and South Carolina. Crews are licensed and insured, and projects are managed under documented scope and timeline plans from initial site assessment through final installation. More information is available at https://jhlandscapes.com ###Media ContactJH LandscapesAddress: 2307 Waxhaw-Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC 28173Phone: (704) 999-0976Website: https://jhlandscapes.com/

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