Singer-Songwriter Tucker Nichol Releases New Single, ‘Expensive,’ a Follow Up to Her Latest Single with Lil Wayne

Singer-Songwriter Tucker Nichol

Ultimately, the song is about knowing your worth and not compromising your values as a woman. It’s also about being with someone who knows your value and worth, so it’s a good fit.” — Tucker Nichol, Singer-Songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-Songwriter Tucker Nichol is set to release her new single, “Expensive,” on Friday, May 29, 2026, on Harvard Road Entertainment, distributed by Vydia. “Expensive” is a follow up to her latest single, “This Is Why” with Lil Wayne. The single will be available on all streaming and digital platforms everywhere.

“Expensive” is written by Tucker Nichol and Micah Powell, along with producers, The Stereotypes (Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Jonathan Yip). “The concept for the song actually started as a joke after talking to my husband about how expensive life is in general and also the fact that I do have expensive taste,” says Nichol. “When I went into the studio with my collaborators, I knew I wanted to title the song, ‘Expensive,’ but I also had to be intentional while writing the song because you can quickly make yourself sound ‘cheap’ when calling yourself expensive.”

“Ultimately, the song is about knowing your worth and not compromising your values as a woman,” Nichol continues. “Monetary things are fun and I certainly do enjoy ‘nice things’, but the underlying point of ‘Expensive’ is that my time and energy are of such high value, that you can’t actually name a price. It’s also about being with someone who knows your value and worth, so it’s a good fit.”

Tucker Nichol is a fresh voice on today’s music scene. She brings a new and authentic sound to R&B and popular music. The singer-songwriter blends her raw emotional storytelling with polished and powerhouse vocals in her music, capturing a new audience of fans across the country and abroad.

Nichol’s latest single with Lil Wayne, “This Is Why,” was released on April 11, 2025. She first recorded a solo version of the song on her debut album, Too Close To Home, which was released on August 26, 2022. “The song’s core message is about people who will treat you horribly and then, after you cut them off, will often run around telling anyone who will listen to them: ‘I don’t know why so-and-so won’t talk to me anymore.’ Well…this is why...”

She expressed her excitement about the opportunity to collaborate with one of her favorite artists. “Lil Wayne is a living legend, so it is an honor that he ended up being on the song with me. He was the only person I wanted to feature in the song and I’m grateful that it worked out,” Nichol shared.

“This Is Why” had success on both radio and video including SiriusXM, MTV Live, and BET Soul, among numerous other radio, video, streaming and social media platforms. Additionally, there were two other singles that were released on her debut album: “Not My Business” and “Over The Edge.”

Before launching her recording career, the emerging artist was best known for being crowned Miss Tennessee USA and placing in the Top 10 at Miss USA in 2010. Born in Kirkland, WA, she was raised in Southfield, MI. Nichol channels her energy into developing her craft as a singer-songwriter. She is a graduate of Belmont University, where she studied in the highly acclaimed Commercial Music Voice program in Music City.

Early in Nichol’s music career, Taylor Swift selected her to appear in her music video “Teardrops On My Guitar,” alongside Tyler Hilton.

Tucker Nichol resides in Nashville with her husband, former NBA player Brandan Wright, and their three daughters.

Follow Tucker Nichol on Instagram and Facebook.

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