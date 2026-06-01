Keiretsu Forum Brings Its Acclaimed Investor Capital Expo to Denver for the First Time

A still from the Investor Capital Expo in April 2026

Keiretsu Forum brings its premier investor gathering to Denver for the first time — two days of deal flow, thought leadership, and networking.

Denver and the Rockies have always been vital to Keiretsu Forum. Bringing the Investor Capital Expo here gives local investors direct access to the deal flow and collaboration we're known for.” — Nathan McDonald, Chairman, Keiretsu Forum Northwest & Rockies

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keiretsu Forum, the world's largest angel investment network, has announced the Denver Investor Capital Expo, a two-day event uniting North America’s most influential investors, family offices, and growth-stage entrepreneurs. The event will take place on June 17–18, 2026, at The Denver Athletic Club.After the massive success of its Spring Expo in Seattle, where 674 investors accessed 18 hand-picked early-stage deals and registered 1,092 investment interests, Keiretsu Forum is set to bring the magic of the Investor Capital Expo to the heart of the Rockies for the first time.Interested investors can register now to secure their place.Day One – June 17: Keiretsu Family Office Forum & Power Matching ExchangeThe opening day is designed exclusively for family offices and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Leading investors and industry experts will convene for panel discussions on emerging sectors, portfolio diversification strategies, co-investment trends, and the collaborative approaches family offices are increasingly adopting in 2026.The day will also feature the Keiretsu Power Matching Exchange, a structured one-on-one engagement platform powered by a proprietary matching system. This format connects presenting company CEOs directly with pre-qualified family offices, investment funds, corporate investors, strategic partners, and high-net-worth individuals in targeted, high-value exploration meetings.Day Two – June 18: The Investor Capital ExpoThe flagship Investor Capital Expo takes center stage on June 18, bringing together angel investors, private investors, angel groups, family offices, and the broader investment ecosystem in a collaborative environment built for meaningful connections and conversations.The Denver edition will showcase 18 high-quality investment opportunities spanning technology, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products, real estate, AI and AI-related tech, and more — each reflecting Keiretsu Forum's commitment to rigorous screening and sector diversity.Beyond company presentations, attendees can expect compelling thought leadership and dynamic panel discussions on current market trends, capital deployment strategies, and the evolving role of angel investors in an increasingly competitive landscape.A Must-Attend Event for the North American Investor CommunityThe Investor Capital Expo is designed to nurture collaboration and dialogue across the entire investor-entrepreneur ecosystem. It is a must-attend for those looking to engage with emerging entrepreneurs and seasoned investors, gauge the upcoming wave of innovation, and build lasting partnerships. Reserve your spot now to participate in the two-day celebration of deal flow and capital.About Keiretsu Forum Northwest & RockiesKeiretsu Forum Northwest & Rockies is a region within the global Keiretsu Forum investor network, with chapters in Vancouver (Canada), Denver/Boulder, Bellevue, Seattle, Salt Lake City/Boise, and Portland. With more than 400 members and over $500 million invested since its founding in 2005, it is one of the most active angel investment communities in North America. For more information, visit www.k4northwest.com

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