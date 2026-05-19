Altimetrik recognised in three categories in ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 for Life Sciences Digital Services

Ramji Vasudevan, Head of Life Sciences at Altimetrik

The ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 report evaluates leading service providers across the global life sciences digital services market.

This recognition from ISG validates Altimetrik’s approach to embedding AI into enterprise workflows rather than treating it as a standalone capability.” — Ramji Vasudevan, Head of Life Sciences at Altimetrik

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altimetrik , an AI-first digital engineering company, has been recognised in three categories in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Life Sciences Digital Services Global Report , earning Product Challenger designations in Manufacturing and Supply Chain and Commercial Operations: Digital Evolution, along with a Contender designation in Clinical Development.The ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 report evaluates leading service providers and contract research organisations across the global life sciences digital services market. The study examines how AI-native, platform-driven approaches are reshaping the industry value chain as organisations move from fragmented digital initiatives to integrated, intelligence-led operating models.“This recognition from ISG validates Altimetrik’s approach to embedding AI into enterprise workflows rather than treating it as a standalone capability,” said Ramji Vasudevan, Head of Life Sciences at Altimetrik. "By combining product engineering with strong data and platform foundations and applying a practitioner-led, bite-sized approach focused on business outcomes, we help life sciences organisations move from fragmented initiatives to scalable transformation. This enables measurable impact across manufacturing, commercial, and clinical functions while maintaining the rigour required in regulated environments.”In the Manufacturing and Supply Chain category, ISG cited Altimetrik’s ability to combine AI-led digital engineering with deep operational alignment. The firm’s approach includes control tower enablement for end-to-end visibility, predictive supply chain models powered by real-time data, platform-driven modernisation for scalable operations and workflow-embedded AI that connects insights directly to execution.In Commercial Operations: Digital Evolution, ISG recognised Altimetrik for integrating AI into commercial ecosystems to drive measurable outcomes, including unified data across sales, marketing and engagement platforms, AI-driven targeting and personalisation and decision intelligence embedded into existing workflows.In Clinical Development, ISG highlighted Altimetrik’s focus on workflow-driven approaches in regulated environments, including integration of clinical and enterprise data systems, AI-enabled workflows and scalable platforms supporting clinical operations across the lifecycle.“Altimetrik is building a more credible life sciences position around workflow-led digital engineering, with particular strength in manufacturing, supply chain and commercial operations,” said Rohan Sinha, Lead Analyst at ISG. “What stands out is its effort to move beyond isolated AI pilots toward a more structured model that links use cases to business outcomes, supported by reusable platforms, agent-based orchestration and a stronger digital core following the SLK acquisition.”Learn more about the report and Altimetrik’s life sciences capabilities

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