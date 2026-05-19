SNU Eye Clinic Korea and Nagoya Eye Clinic Japan Sign Global Vision Correction Partnership

Nagoya Eye Clinic and SNU Eye Clinic officially signed a strategic partnership agreement in May 2026, marking a meaningful step toward advancing innovation and global collaboration in vision correction and ophthalmic care. Representatives from Nagoya Eye Clinic and SNU Eye Clinic discussed future collaboration in ophthalmic innovation and patient care. Nagoya Eye Clinic and SNU Eye Clinic commemorated the signing of their strategic partnership agreement in Seoul.

SNU Eye Clinic and Nagoya Eye Clinic partner to strengthen global vision correction care, clinical collaboration, and international patient networks.

This partnership marks an important step toward building a global vision correction network that delivers safer, more advanced care for patients worldwide.” — Dr. Chung Eui Sang

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNU Eye Clinic , a leading vision correction center located in Gangnam, Seoul, Korea, announced that it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nagoya Eye Clinic, a specialized ophthalmology institution based in Nagoya, Japan, to strengthen global collaboration in ophthalmic care.The agreement was signed on May 13 in Nagoya, Japan, with the objective of establishing a cooperative framework between two leading vision correction institutions representing Korea and Japan, while enhancing global-standard ophthalmic services and expanding an international patient care network.Under this partnership, both institutions plan to share advanced medical technologies and treatment protocols based on their accumulated clinical experience and surgical data in cutting-edge vision correction procedures, including SMILE laser vision correction (SMILE) and EVO Implantable Collamer Lens ( EVO ICL ) surgery. The collaboration will also extend to international patient care coordination, development of postoperative management systems, physician training, and academic exchange programs.The agreement is viewed as more than a conventional institutional exchange, marking the beginning of a global vision correction medical network connecting Korea and Japan. Both clinics aim to establish a more structured cross-border treatment referral system and a stable postoperative care framework for international patients.SNU Eye Clinic possesses extensive clinical experience in SMILE laser vision correction and EVO ICL procedures. Dr. Chung Eui Sang, Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic, is recognized as one of the global researchers who participated in early clinical development studies of SMILE surgery . The clinic was also recently designated as an EVO ICL Training Center for the Asia-Pacific region, further expanding its presence in international ophthalmology.To strengthen its expertise in implantable lens procedures, SNU Eye Clinic operates a dedicated EVO ICL team system. The specialized team integrates every stage of care—from comprehensive preoperative diagnostics and lens selection to surgery and postoperative follow-up—providing a personalized vision correction system for patients. Supported by accumulated clinical data, the clinic continues to expand multidisciplinary collaboration and international academic exchanges while delivering stable medical services to both domestic and international patients.Nagoya Eye Clinic likewise maintains extensive clinical experience and a specialized treatment system in refractive surgery within Japan. Through this agreement, both institutions plan to accelerate technical and clinical cooperation between the two countries.Dr. Takashi Kojima, Chief Director of Nagoya Eye Clinic, commented, “By sharing the experience and strengths of medical institutions in Japan and Korea, we expect to build a safer and more precise vision correction environment. We hope this collaboration will ultimately improve patients’ quality of life and bring greater ‘joy of clear vision’ to more people.”Dr. Chung Eui Sang, Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic, stated, “This MOU represents an important first step toward establishing a global vision correction collaboration system extending beyond Asia. Through continued partnerships with international medical institutions, we will provide global patients with higher-quality medical services and advanced vision correction solutions.”

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