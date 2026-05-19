HACCP Digital Loggers Market to Reach $2.08 Billion by 2030 – Report by The Business Research Company

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The Business Research Company’s HACCP Digital Loggers Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s HACCP Digital Loggers Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding the rising importance of food safety, the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) digital loggers market has experienced significant growth recently. These devices play a crucial role in monitoring key safety parameters in food production and storage, ensuring compliance with hygiene standards. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, regional trends, and future outlook for this important sector.

Market Size and Expected Growth in the HACCP Digital Loggers Market

The HACCP digital loggers market has expanded swiftly in recent years. From a valuation of $1.27 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $1.4 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This progress has been driven by stricter food safety regulations, a rise in foodborne illness outbreaks, increased globalization in food supply chains, the adoption of digital monitoring tools during food processing, and heightened awareness about HACCP compliance needs. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $2.09 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5%. Factors fueling this forecast include the growth of smart cold chain infrastructure, a surge in demand for cloud-based monitoring platforms, adoption of AI-powered predictive safety alerts, expansion in pharmaceutical cold storage monitoring, and a stronger emphasis on sustainability and waste reduction in food logistics.

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Key Drivers Behind the Expansion of HACCP Digital Loggers Market

Increasing awareness of foodborne illnesses is a major factor boosting the HACCP digital loggers market. Foodborne diseases result from consuming contaminated food containing harmful microbes or chemicals. Public attention has heightened due to well-publicized food safety incidents that underscore the health dangers of contaminated food. HACCP digital loggers contribute to reducing these risks by continuously tracking critical control points and ensuring food safety standards are maintained.

A recent example illustrating this trend is data released in February 2025 by the US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund, which reported that 1,392 Americans fell ill from contaminated food in 2024, up from 1,118 cases in 2023. Hospitalizations more than doubled from 230 to 487, and fatalities increased from 8 to 19. This rising incidence emphasizes the urgent need for reliable monitoring solutions, thereby supporting growth in the HACCP digital loggers market.

View the full hazard analysis and critical control points (haccp) digital loggers market report:

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How HACCP Digital Loggers Work in Ensuring Food Safety

HACCP digital loggers are electronic devices designed to monitor, record, and track critical food safety parameters such as temperature, humidity, and time in real-time throughout food production and storage processes. By providing accurate and automated data, these devices help identify, prevent, and control potential food safety hazards, thus ensuring compliance with HACCP standards and minimizing risks of contamination.

Regional Market Insights and Growth Patterns in HACCP Digital Loggers

In 2025, North America held the largest share within the HACCP digital loggers market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead growth during the forecast period due to its expanding food processing industry and increasing adoption of advanced monitoring technologies. The market’s geographical scope includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global developments in this sector.

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