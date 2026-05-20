Dentavit at one glance

Dentavit pioneers biological dentistry and holistic orthodontics in Switzerland, bridging the gap between oral health and total body wellness.

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentavit, a premier dental practice with state-of-the-art clinics in Zurich and Luzern, is setting a new standard in healthcare by bridging the crucial gap between dentistry and total body wellness. Under the expert leadership of federally certified dentist Sandrina Reisinger, Dentavit is redefining oral care through the specialized fields of Biological Dentistry and Integrative Orthodontics.While traditional dentistry often treats the mouth in isolation, Dentavit operates on the scientifically backed philosophy that oral health is intricately connected to the entire organism. The clinic critically evaluates conventional procedures, prioritizing treatments that actively support systemic health."At Dentavit, we don't just treat teeth; we treat the human being as a whole," says Sandrina Reisinger, Praxis Owner and board member of the Swiss Society for Holistic Dentistry (SGZM). "We believe that true healing and lasting health require looking beyond the oral cavity. By combining state-of-the-art university dentistry with critical, biological perspectives, we provide treatments that support, rather than burden, the body's natural systems."A primary focus at Dentavit is biocompatibility. The clinic takes a firm, alternative stance on the use of toxic materials, specializing in safe Amalgam Remediation. Utilizing specialized methodologies, the Dentavit team carefully removes toxic mercury fillings to protect the patient's organism from heavy metal exposure. Furthermore, all materials used for fillings and crowns are meticulously tested to ensure they are 100% safe, non-toxic, and highly durable.Through advanced 3D radiology, Dentavit also specializes in Holistic Diagnostics, identifying hidden, chronic inflammations in the jaw that can act as "interference fields," silently harming the immune system and overall health.In addition to biological general dentistry, Dentavit is a recognized leader in Integrative Orthodontics. The practice utilizes advanced, gentle therapies—such as the Bionator and Biognathor treatments—to correct tooth and jaw misalignments without the use of harsh, pain-inducing external forces. These sustainable, pain-free methods are highly effective for both children and adults, treating not just cosmetic alignment, but addressing underlying functional issues like bruxism (teeth grinding) and jaw tension.The patient experience at Dentavit is designed to be unparalleled. The modern clinics are equipped with cutting-edge technology but are intentionally designed to feel welcoming and stress-free, ensuring even the youngest patients feel completely at home. Rounding out their holistic offerings, Dentavit provides non-toxic, sustainable teeth whitening and professional dental hygiene that explicitly avoids aggressive chemicals.For individuals seeking a health-conscious, highly specialized alternative to traditional dental care, Dentavit offers a comprehensive path to a brilliant smile and a healthier body.To learn more about Biological Dentistry, book a consultation, or discover the benefits of Bionator therapy, please visit https://dentavit.ch About Dentavit:Dentavit is a leading Swiss dental practice specializing in Biological Dentistry and Holistic Orthodontics, with locations in Zürich and Luzern. Led by Sandrina Reisinger, eidg. dipl. Zahnärztin and certified Bionator Therapy specialist, the practice provides biocompatible dental care, safe amalgam removal, holistic diagnostics, and gentle orthodontic treatments. Dentavit is committed to the philosophy that oral health and general well-being are inseparable.Media Contact:DentavitLöwenstrasse 3, 8001 Zürich, SwitzerlandPilatusstrasse 60, 6003 Luzern, SwitzerlandPhone (Zürich): +41 44 211 75 55Phone (Luzern): +41 41 240 02 88Email: info@dentasan.chWebsite: https://dentavit.ch

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