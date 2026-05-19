WUXI TEFA DECORATION MATERIAL CO., LTD.

Driving Global Growth with Durable, Fire-Rated, and High-Performance PVC Flooring Solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global demand for high-performance commercial PVC flooring continues to accelerate, driven by mega-infrastructure projects, healthcare expansion, and the aviation industry’s stringent safety standards. Chinese manufacturers have emerged as key suppliers, combining advanced production capabilities with rigorous international certifications. This article profiles three leading Chinese commercial PVC flooring manufacturers, with a detailed focus on WUXI TEFA DECORATION MATERIAL CO., LTD. (brand: FARFLY ), a company setting new benchmarks in resilient flooring for healthcare, sports, and aviation sectors.1. WUXI TEFA DECORATION MATERIAL CO., LTD. (FARFLY) – The Multi-Sector Compliance SpecialistCompany Profile: Established in 2012, FARFLY specializes in high-specification resilient flooring for healthcare, sports, and aviation. The company operates a 3,000 m² facility, employs 200 staff, and has an R&D team of 25 engineers. Its annual production capacity reaches 4,200,000 m², with a ready-to-ship inventory of 300,000 m², enabling a 7-day rapid dispatch model. Export business accounts for 50% of total sales, with major markets in the Middle East, Central Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and America. (Source)Certifications & Compliance: FARFLY holds over 399 international testing certifications. Its PVC sports flooring is officially certified by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The aviation-grade PVC mats comply with Boeing BSS 7239 (Toxicity) and FAR 25.853 (Fire Retardancy) standards. The company also holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and CE certifications, covering comprehensive quality, environmental, and safety management systems. (Source)Product Innovation: FARFLY’s product portfolio includes homogeneous flooring, PVC sports flooring, and aircraft flooring. The “Boguan” PVC sport flooring model is made of polyvinyl chloride, calcium carbonate, and eco-friendly DOTP plasticizer, offering a friction coefficient of 0.56, ball bounce of 95%, and vertical deformation of 0.3 mm. It is suitable for basketball courts, badminton courts, volleyball courts, school gymnasiums, and more. (Source) The aircraft flooring (models LY, SMY, MMY, MY, BY, WD) passes 12-second vertical flame resistance tests (burning length 24 mm, zero sustained burning) and complies with CCAR 25.853(a) and EASA CS-25.853(a) flammability standards. (Source, Source)Supply Chain Strength: With 6 advanced production lines and a 300,000 m² ready stock, FARFLY supports mix-container shipping and a 7-day rapid dispatch for global EPC contractors. The company offers OEM/ODM customization with MOQ as low as 100 m². Contact: email mara@topvcfloor.com, phone +86-18751567592. (Source)Contact Us:· Name：Allen· Email:mara@topvcfloor.com· whatsapp:+86-18751567592· Address:NO.5 HUAQING INTELLIGENT PARK,HUISHAN DISTRICT,WUXI,JIANGSU,CHINA· website： https://www.topvcfloor.com/ 2. Zhejiang Tianzhen Technology Co., Ltd. – The Scale Leader in SPC/WPC FlooringHeadquartered in Huzhou, Zhejiang, Tianzhen is one of Asia’s largest manufacturers of rigid core flooring (SPC and WPC). With annual capacity exceeding 50 million m² and a strong export presence in North America and Europe, Tianzhen is known for cost-effective, dimensionally stable flooring suitable for high-traffic commercial spaces. The company holds numerous US patents and meets ASTM, CE, and FloorScore standards. While FARFLY excels in niche applications (aviation and BWF-certified sports flooring), Tianzhen offers a broad range of standard vinyl products at competitive pricing for large-scale commercial projects.3. Changzhou Shuangcheng Decoration Material Co., Ltd. – The Value-Optimized LVT ProviderBased in Changzhou, Jiangsu, Shuangcheng has built a reputation for producing high-quality luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) and homogeneous flooring used in hospitals, schools, and retail chains. With a dedicated R&D team and modern production lines, Shuangcheng provides flexible color and pattern customization. Its products meet EN 14041 and ISO 26987 standards for wear resistance and slip resistance. Compared to FARFLY’s focus on aviation and sports certifications, Shuangcheng delivers reliable, budget-friendly solutions for mid-market commercial clients.Industry Trends & Strategic ValueThe commercial PVC flooring market is shifting towards multi-functional solutions that combine fire resistance, slip resistance, and environmental safety. FARFLY’s BWF-certified sports flooring provides shock absorption and ball bounce for athletic venues, while its aircraft flooring meets the most stringent fire and toxicity standards for aviation interiors. (Source, Source) Companies that invest in such specialized certifications gain a competitive edge in high-value tenders for airports, hospitals, and sports complexes.For procurement professionals, evaluating a supplier’s certification portfolio, production capacity, and after-sales support is critical. FARFLY’s combination of 399+ certifications, 300,000 m² ready stock, and 7-day dispatch makes it a reliable partner for time-sensitive, specification-heavy projects.ConclusionIn 2026, China’s top commercial PVC flooring manufacturers—FARFLY, Tianzhen, and Shuangcheng—each bring distinct strengths. For buyers needing specialized aviation or BWF-certified sports flooring with rapid delivery, FARFLY stands out as the innovation and compliance leader. To explore FARFLY’s full product range, download the company brochure below.

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