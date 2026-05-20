The MeatStick Launches MeatStick V Forge, a Wireless BBQ System with Dedicated Pit Monitoring

MeatStick V Forge combines a wireless Core Stick, WiFi Hub, and wired ambient probe for dedicated meat and pit monitoring. Forge tracks internal meat temperature and grate-level pit conditions during low-and-slow BBQ. MeatStick V Core expands compatible V Series systems with stackable charging for larger cooks.

Built on the award-winning MeatStick V Prime, Forge brings dedicated grate-level pit monitoring to wireless BBQ for smokers and long low-and-slow cooks.

We kept hearing from BBQ cooks who loved wireless monitoring but needed better pit tracking for long cooks. Forge keeps meat tracking simple while adding grate-level pit visibility.” — Mendel Lin, CEO of Soma Labs LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MeatStick, the wireless meat thermometer brand behind more than 1.7 million monitored cooks, today announced the launch of MeatStick V Forge , a wireless BBQ system built for smokers, pellet grills, overnight BBQ, and long low-and-slow sessions.MeatStick V Forge is designed to help BBQ cooks monitor both meat temperature and pit conditions throughout extended cooks. The system pairs wireless internal temperature tracking with a dedicated wired ambient probe positioned at grate level, helping users track the cooking environment where the food actually sits.• The Problem Forge SolvesMost smokers and grills already include built-in temperature gauges, but the temperature around the meat itself can vary throughout the cooking chamber during long cooks. Those differences can affect cook time, bark formation, fat rendering, and overall consistency over several hours of smoking.Wireless thermometers with built-in ambient sensing can help estimate cooking conditions, but the sensor is still positioned close to the meat and can be influenced by cold mass, moisture, steam, airflow, and hot and cold zones throughout the cooker. During extended BBQ sessions, these conditions can cause ambient readings to differ from the actual grate-level cooking environment.MeatStick V Forge addresses this with a three-piece setup: a wireless Stick inside the meat, a WiFi Hub for extended connectivity and remote monitoring, and a wired ambient probe clipped directly at the grate for a more stable view of real pit conditions.• Built on Award-Winning V Series TechnologyThe Forge builds on MeatStick V Prime, the company’s award-winning wireless thermometer, recognized by the 2025 Red Dot Product Design Award, the 2025 NBBQA Award of Excellence: Best BBQ Tool, and 2025 Kitchen Innovation Awards: Best of the Best, Professionals’ Choice, and Consumers’ Choice.The wireless Stick tracks internal temperature using five internal sensors and delivers ±0.4°F internal accuracy through 4-point calibration. It carries a 50+ hour battery for overnight cooks and is built to stay in from the smoke to the sear, using FireForge™ technology to withstand direct open flame up to 1200°F for reverse searing and high-heat grilling.At the center of the system is the WiFi Hub, which connects through WiFi and Bluetooth and includes a dedicated port for the wired ambient probe. Through The MeatStick App, users can monitor both meat and pit temperatures remotely from anywhere with internet access. For off-grid cooking such as camping or tailgating, Forge also supports Bluetooth monitoring with up to 900+ ft range.For quicker grilling sessions where dedicated pit monitoring is not needed, users can still use the Stick together with the WiFi Hub for remote internal temperature monitoring through The MeatStick App.• Scalable System, One AppMeatStick V Forge is designed to grow with the way people cook. For larger BBQ sessions, users can add MeatStick V Core to monitor more meats at the same time while continuing to use the same WiFi Hub.MeatStick V Core is the expansion option for the MeatStick V lineup. It works with Forge, Prime, and Duo systems, giving existing MeatStick V users a simple way to add more wireless temperature tracking without replacing their current setup.Each MeatStick V Core includes its own charger, so additional Sticks can stay charged and ready for the next cook. As users add more, the chargers can be stacked together for a more organized charging setup.For cooks looking for a simpler way to get started with MeatStick V, MeatStick V Core also works on its own as an affordable wireless meat thermometer for everyday cooking and grilling.• Key Features- Meat tracking: Wireless internal temperature monitoring with the MeatStick V Core Stick- Pit monitoring: Dedicated wired ambient probe positioned at grate level- Connectivity: WiFi remote monitoring through the WiFi Hub, plus Bluetooth range up to 900+ ft for local and off-grid cooking- Long cook ready: 50+ hour Core Stick battery life- High-heat capable: FireForge technology built to withstand up to 1200°F- Expandable setup: Add MeatStick V Core to monitor more meats at once- Stackable charging: Charge Stacks can be stacked together as users add more V Core- App compatibility: Works with The MeatStick App for iOS and Android• AvailabilityMeatStick V Forge and Core is available starting May 19, 2026 through TheMeatStick.Com , starting at $59.99. Expanded Forge bundles are also available for users who want to add more Sticks to their setup.A full media kit including product images and technical specifications is available at https://tms.fyi/forgepresskit • About The MeatStickThe MeatStick, developed by Soma Labs LLC, is a wireless meat thermometer brand founded in 2016 and used by home cooks, grill enthusiasts, and BBQ users across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Europe. The MeatStick products have supported more than 1.7 million monitored cooks, helping users track temperature, cook with more confidence, and reduce guesswork from the kitchen to the backyard.

Meat Mastery Made Easy With The MeatStick

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