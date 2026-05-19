GLP-1 Drug Market to Surpass $133.92B by 2034, Led by Ozempic, Wegovy & Next-Gen Receptor Agonists

GLP-1 Market

GLP-1 Market Set to Redefine Global Healthcare as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Next-Generation Receptor Agonists Drive Market Beyond USD 133.92 Billion by 2034

GLP-1 market grows from $58.48B (2026) to $133.92B (2034) at 10.9% CAGR, fueled by semaglutide & tirzepatide for diabetes and obesity.” — Neha Mule

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polaris Market Research has released a new report on the GLP-1 Market . The market was valued at USD 58.48 billion in 2026. It is expected to reach USD 133.92 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.90%. The demand for glucagon-like peptide-1 drugs is skyrocketing. Semaglutide and tirzepatide are changing the landscape of type 2 diabetes and obesity treatment. Companies, insurers and governments are very interested.More are using these drugs for long-term care. Doctors are adding them more often in regular treatment. Better awareness of diabetes and obesity is helping the market grow. New oral options are also opening more access. This is creating steady demand across the GLP-1 market.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 & 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐆𝐋𝐏-𝟏 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚'𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭-𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲 GLP-1 receptor agonists began as treatments for type 2 diabetes. At first, use was mostly limited to diabetes care. Then weight loss and heart benefits changed the situation. That pushed faster growth in the diabetes drug market and the obesity drug market. More doctors started using these therapies, and interest spread beyond specialist care.• By Drug Type: Semaglutide, tirzepatide, liraglutide, dulaglutide, exenatide, and pipeline molecules.• By Indication: Type 2 diabetes, obesity and weight management, cardiovascular risk reduction, NASH, CKD, Alzheimer’s.• By Route of Administration: Injectable, oral (Rybelsus).• By End User: Hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.• By Distribution Channel: Prescription and direct-to-consumer telehealth platforms.This has made GLP-1 receptor agonists one of the most closely watched drug classes in healthcare.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐳𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 $𝟓𝟎 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐋𝐏-𝟏 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞• Demand surge: More than 40% of adults in the US are classified as obese. As a result, major medical bodies such as the AHA and ADA now recommend GLP-1 drugs as first-line therapy. This trend is broadening use across both obesity and diabetes care.• Semaglutide market: Ozempic and Wegovy generate over $21B each year for Novo Nordisk. Demand continues to outpace supply, and shortages are expected to continue through 2025. This trend is influencing the Ozempic market size.• Tirzepatide market: Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound are showing stronger results in weight-loss trials. This trend is increasing pressure on existing drugs and supporting faster growth in the tirzepatide market.• Oral GLP-1 expansion: Rybelsus and pipeline oral formulations are opening access beyond injectable-averse patients. This is helping widen the market and improve adoption in more patient groups.• Compounding pharmacy controversy: FDA’s shortage designations are enabling compounded semaglutide. The issue remains a regulatory gray zone with major market implications.• Insurance and reimbursement: CMS Medicare coverage debates continue. Employer health plan pressure and PBM negotiations are key growth gatekeepers. These decisions will strongly affect access, pricing, and market reach.𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 & 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐬: 𝐆𝐋𝐏-𝟏 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫, 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬The story is moving well beyond the market for weight loss drugs. Incretin-based therapies are now being tested across several major disease areas, and that is expanding the long-term opportunity for GLP-1 receptor agonists.• Cardiovascular: The SELECT trial showed semaglutide reduced major cardiovascular events by 20%. This creates a strong opening in the cardiovascular drug market and supports broader use beyond obesity and diabetes care.• Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): FLOW trial data suggests GLP-1 drugs may act as nephroprotective agents. Interest is growing as clinicians look for therapies that can support kidney health along with metabolic control.• MASH/NASH: Resmetirom is already approved, while semaglutide and tirzepatide are moving through late-stage trials. This area remains closely watched because it could bring new demand for liver disease treatment.• Neurological: Early data in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s is emerging. The research is still at an early stage, but even small signs of benefit could open entirely new patient groups.• Addiction and substance use: Some studies point to lower alcohol and opioid cravings with GLP-1 therapy. The evidence is still developing, but the idea is attracting attention.• Next-gen molecules: Triple agonists like retatrutide are in Phase 3. Oral once-weekly options are also in the pipeline, which could improve convenience and widen adoption.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐯𝐬. 𝐄𝐥𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐎𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The market is turning into a two-player race. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are leading the field, while other companies are building stronger pipelines in the background. Competition is being shaped by product innovation, manufacturing scale, pricing pressure, and the need to secure long-term market share. The obesity treatment market is now one of the most closely watched areas in the pharmaceutical market.• Novo Nordisk: The company has a first-mover advantage with semaglutide. It is investing over $6B to expand manufacturing capacity. CagriSema is also in Phase 3, which keeps its pipeline active.• Eli Lilly: Tirzepatide is a major growth driver and continues to strengthen Lilly’s position. The company’s oral non-peptide drug, orforglipron, is also in Phase 3 and may broaden access for more patients.• Challengers: Amgen, Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca, and Viking Therapeutics are entering the obesity treatment market with new drugs. Their programs show that the field is widening beyond the two leaders.• Biosimilar threat: Semaglutide patents are expected to expire in the mid-2030s. That could open the door for Teva, Sandoz, and Indian generics, which may compress margins later.• M&A activity: Big pharma is buying obesity-focused platforms, including devices and digital tools, to strengthen anti-obesity medications strategies and improve market position.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞; 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐋𝐏-𝟏 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬The report covers key regions. Demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists is rising across markets. North America led the global revenue share in 2025, supported by high disease prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and broad insurance coverage. The U.S. remains the largest market in the region, backed by strong awareness among clinicians and patients, early adoption of novel therapies, and established clinical guidelines that support use in diabetes and obesity treatment.• North America: Largest share in the diabetes drug market. The U.S. leads the region. CDC data shows 11.6% diabetes prevalence and 38% prediabetes. High insurance, awareness, and early adoption help growth. Strong reimbursement policies and major pharmaceutical presence also support regional expansion.• Europe: Germany, the UK, and France lead. EMA approvals and structured care systems support uptake. Concentration on obesity and prevention is increasing demand. Public health programs, favorable reimbursement, and clinical research are also helping adoption.• Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region. China, India, and Japan have high disease burden. India has over 100 million diabetes cases. Local production and healthcare access are improving. Rising awareness, healthcare reforms, and growing pharma investment are accelerating growth.• Latin America & MEA: Early-stage markets. Urbanization and rising metabolic disorders support future growth.𝐆𝐋𝐏-𝟏 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤: 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐖𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠-𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝Overall, the GLP-1 market is moving from a diabetes-focused segment into a broader healthcare category. Strong demand, new drug launches, and wider use across obesity and related conditions are shaping its next phase. As access improves and more therapies reach the market, GLP-1 drugs are likely to remain a major focus for pharma companies, payers, and healthcare systems worldwide.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭Get the Complete GLP-1 Market Intelligence Report from Polaris Market Research

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