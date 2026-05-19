Valley Foot Care, Inc. Strengthens Community Support Through Shelter Partnership and In-Office Book Sharing Program

Valley Foot Care, Inc. Dr. Marisa Haddad

We are grateful for the support of our patients and community members who continue to participate in our outreach efforts.” — Dr. Marisa Haddad

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valley Foot Care, Inc. is continuing its commitment to community service through two local outreach efforts designed to support families, encourage connection, and create a welcoming environment beyond patient care.Led by Dr. Marisa Haddad, Valley Foot Care, Inc. is currently partnering with Sojourner, a local domestic violence shelter serving individuals and families in need throughout the Phoenix community. As part of this effort, members of the office staff are volunteering their time with the shelter and collecting new and gently used clothing donations for adults and children of all ages.Clothing donations may be dropped off during normal business hours at:Valley Foot Care, Inc.3201 West Peoria Ave., Suite D-707Phoenix, AZ 85029In addition to the shelter partnership, Valley Foot Care, Inc. also offers a community “Leave One, Take One” bookshelf in the office lobby. Patients and visitors are invited to borrow a book, leave a book, or donate gently used books for others to enjoy. Books for all ages and genres are welcome.Valley Foot Care, Inc. believes healthcare is about more than treating medical conditions. The office focuses on creating a warm, personal environment where patients feel cared for beyond their medical needs, while also encouraging patients and community members to get involved in small acts of kindness that can make a meaningful difference.“We are grateful for the support of our patients and community members who continue to participate in our outreach efforts,” said Dr. Marisa Haddad. “Whether through volunteering, donating clothing, sharing books, or simply spreading kindness, small community connections can have a lasting impact.”Through volunteer work, donation drives, and in-office community programs, Valley Foot Care, Inc. hopes to continue supporting local families while creating a space where patients feel welcomed, cared for, and connected.For more information about Valley Foot Care, Inc. or its community outreach efforts, please contact the office at (602) 938-8400 or visit www.onyourfeetaz.com About Valley Foot Care, Inc.Valley Foot Care, Inc. is a Phoenix-based podiatry office led by Dr. Marisa Haddad. The practice is dedicated to providing compassionate foot and ankle care while fostering a welcoming, community-minded environment for patients and families.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.