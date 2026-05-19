The Precision Voltage Reference Integrated Circuit (IC) Market is Projected to Grow to $2.03 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Precision Voltage Reference Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The precision voltage reference integrated circuit (IC) market is experiencing significant momentum as advancements in electronics continue to evolve. This sector plays a crucial role in various industries by providing stable voltage outputs essential for high-accuracy applications. Below, we explore the market’s size, growth drivers, key trends, major players, and regional insights to give a comprehensive understanding of this expanding technology field.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Precision Voltage Reference Integrated Circuit IC Market

The precision voltage reference integrated circuit market has shown strong growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $1.51 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This expansion during the past several years has been fueled by the increasing use of precision electronics, the boom in consumer electronics, growing industrial automation, the rise of automotive electronics, and heightened demand for dependable telecommunications equipment.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.03 billion by 2030, supported by a CAGR of 7.8%. Factors contributing to this forecast include integration with AI-powered measurement systems, expanding use within medical devices, growth in automotive electric vehicle electronics, calls for energy-efficient IC solutions, and innovations in high-accuracy bandgap and zener voltage references. Key trends expected to influence the market include precise voltage regulation, designs focused on low power consumption, temperature-compensated reference circuits, programmable voltage outputs, and increased integration with advanced measurement technologies.

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Understanding the Role of Precision Voltage Reference Integrated Circuits

A precision voltage reference integrated circuit is specifically engineered to provide a highly accurate and stable voltage output that remains consistent regardless of fluctuations in temperature, input voltage, or load variations. Its primary purpose is to maintain precise voltage levels in electronic systems, ensuring reliable and accurate operation. By offering a stable reference point, these ICs enhance measurement accuracy, improve signal integrity, support applications requiring high precision, and guarantee dependable voltage regulation for sensitive electronic devices.

Growth Driver One: Expansion of Automotive Electronics and Electric Vehicles

One of the key forces propelling the precision voltage reference IC market is the rapid growth of automotive electronics and electric vehicles (EVs). These sectors involve the integration of electronic components designed to improve vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. The push toward greater energy efficiency, driven by electronic systems and electric drivetrains that reduce fuel consumption and emissions, is a significant factor. Precision voltage reference ICs play a vital role by ensuring steady voltage levels essential for sensor accuracy, battery management, and optimal electric drivetrain operation. For instance, in January 2024, a report by Kelley Blue Book highlighted that a record 1.2 million car buyers in the U.S. opted for electric vehicles in 2023, representing 7.6% of the overall U.S. vehicle market—up from 5.9% in 2022. This growing automotive and EV demand strongly supports the market’s growth.

View the full precision voltage reference integrated circuit (ic) market report:

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Growth Driver Two: Rising Demand in Consumer Electronics

Another major contributor to market expansion is the surge in consumer electronics, which includes devices such as smartphones, televisions, audio systems, and wearables. The growing reliance on connected smart devices to simplify everyday life is increasing demand in this sector. Precision voltage reference ICs ensure these consumer electronics operate reliably by offering a stable and accurate voltage source for key components like sensors, displays, and microcontrollers. For example, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, production of consumer electronic equipment in Japan reached $209.16 million (¥32,099 million) in May 2023, up from $164.65 million (¥25,268 million) in May 2022. This upward trend in consumer electronics production is a vital growth catalyst for the precision voltage reference IC market.

Regional Market Dynamics in the Precision Voltage Reference Integrated Circuit Sector

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for precision voltage reference integrated circuits. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers a wide range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on current and future market developments.

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