Pooled CRISPR Screening Market - Analysis of Opportunities, Market Share, Growth, Competition, and Forecast through 2030

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TBRC's Pooled Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Screening Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pooled clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) screening market has experienced remarkable growth recently, driven by advances in genetic research and gene-editing technologies. As scientific and medical communities continue to explore innovative applications of CRISPR, the market is set to expand significantly in the coming years. Here is an overview of the market’s size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends.

Rapid Expansion of the Pooled CRISPR Screening Market Size from 2025 to 2030

The CRISPR screening market has seen rapid growth in recent times and is projected to continue on this trajectory. In 2025, the market size is estimated at $1.3 billion, rising to $1.51 billion by 2026, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand further to $2.74 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 16.1%. The past growth has been fueled by increasing demand for functional genomics, widespread adoption of CRISPR-Cas9 technology, enhanced pharmaceutical research and development, progress in gene-editing tools, and the growth of academic research programs.

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Forecast Period Growth in the Pooled CRISPR Screening Market Driven by Innovation

The strong growth expected between 2026 and 2030 is attributed to several cutting-edge advancements. These include AI-enabled gene screening, the integration of CRISPR with cloud-based genomics platforms, rising demand for personalized medicine, expansion of biotech infrastructure, and automation of high-throughput screening processes. Key trends anticipated to shape the market involve sophisticated high-throughput screening techniques, the merging of multi-omics data, automated CRISPR workflows, AI-driven identification of gene targets, and real-time functional genomics analysis.

Understanding Pooled CRISPR Screening and Its Role in Gene Editing

Pooled CRISPR screening is a high-throughput genetic technique that employs CRISPR-Cas systems to simultaneously modify or knock out numerous genes across a population of cells. This approach enables researchers to pinpoint genes involved in specific cellular mechanisms, disease pathways, or drug responses by monitoring the effects of targeted genetic alterations within the pooled cell population. It serves as a powerful tool for studying gene function on a broad scale.

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Genetic Disorder Prevalence as a Key Factor Fueling CRISPR Screening Demand

The increasing incidence of genetic disorders is a major factor propelling the growth of the CRISPR screening market. Genetic disorders, which result from inherited or acquired DNA abnormalities, impact normal development, metabolism, and physiological functions. Factors such as advanced parental age, better diagnostic techniques, and extended genetic screening programs have contributed to higher detection rates. Pooled CRISPR screening plays a vital role by offering genome-wide identification of disease-associated genes and regulatory networks. For example, in October 2024, the UK’s Cystic Fibrosis Trust reported an increase in registered cystic fibrosis patients from 11,148 in 2022 to 11,318 in 2023, a growth of about 1.5%. This rise highlights the growing need for CRISPR screening in genetic disorder research.

Increased Research and Development Investments Boosting Market Growth

Another significant driver is the surge in research and development (R&D) investments supporting advancements in real-time genomic data analysis. R&D funding is critical for developing innovative gene-editing tools, refining screening protocols, and enhancing the precision and efficiency of CRISPR-based technologies. Companies are continually investing to keep pace with rapid digital transformations and evolving industry standards. For instance, in 2023, the UK government’s net R&D expenditure increased by 8.2% to £17.4 billion ($22.1 billion) from £16.1 billion ($20.45 billion) in 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics. Such increased spending is expected to continue driving growth in CRISPR screening applications.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows the Fastest Growth Potential

In terms of regional market dynamics, North America held the largest share of the CRISPR screening market in 2025, benefiting from strong biotech infrastructure and extensive research activities. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare investments and increasing adoption of advanced gene-editing technologies. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global developments in this sector.

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