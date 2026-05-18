COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
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- FDA Publish Date:
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- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
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Recall Reason Description
Due to contamination of Salmonella
- Company Name:
- Nassar Investment Co., LLC.
- Brand Name:
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- Product Description:
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Product Description
Company Announcement
RALEIGH, NC – MAY 19, 2026 – Nassar Investments is recalling Malazi Tahina, 1Kg bottle EXP: 30/12/2026 UPC 6 224011 088244 due to a contamination of Salmonella. Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Salmonella infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
On April 29, 2026 the firm was notified by North Carolina Department of Agriculture that the product test positive for Salmonella.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Products affected are:
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PRODUCT
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SIZE
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UPC
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USE BY DATE
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Malazi Tahina
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1Kg
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6 224011 088244
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EXP: 30/12/2026
The products were distributed between March 1, 2025 – June 9, 2025. These products were packaged in plastic bottles and sold in retail stores located in the States of: MI & NC.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Mr. Akram Nassar, at (919) 949-3534 M-F 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Mr. Akram Nassar
- (919) 949-3534