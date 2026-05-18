When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 18, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 18, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to contamination of Salmonella Company Name: Nassar Investment Co., LLC. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

RALEIGH, NC – MAY 19, 2026 – Nassar Investments is recalling Malazi Tahina, 1Kg bottle EXP: 30/12/2026 UPC 6 224011 088244 due to a contamination of Salmonella. Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Salmonella infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On April 29, 2026 the firm was notified by North Carolina Department of Agriculture that the product test positive for Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC USE BY DATE Malazi Tahina 1Kg 6 224011 088244 EXP: 30/12/2026

The products were distributed between March 1, 2025 – June 9, 2025. These products were packaged in plastic bottles and sold in retail stores located in the States of: MI & NC.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Mr. Akram Nassar, at (919) 949-3534 M-F 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.