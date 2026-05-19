Jia He Grand celebrates Fathers with a Marvellous Feast featuring Newly Unveiled Set Menus

Jia He Grand 2026

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its celebration of Mothers, Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant is extending the family festivities into June by honoring Fathers across generations. Running from 1 to 30 June 2026, the restaurant presents "A Marvellous Feast for Dad," inviting families to gather for a memorable celebration over specially curated culinary experiences.

To mark the occasion, Jia He Grand has introduced a promotional offer featuring a $100 discount on its newly debuted set menus. This festive promotion applies to the new set menus priced from $888++ and above, making it an ideal incentive for large family gatherings and multi-generational reunions during the month of June.

An Array of New Multi-Generational Set Menus

The restaurant has launched a comprehensive selection of new set menus designed to accommodate various group sizes, emphasizing premium ingredients and classic Cantonese flavors. For larger family feasts of ten guests, premium highlights include:

Premium Ten-Persons Selection: Features elevated dishes such as Roasted London Duck with Black Truffle Sauce; Double-boiled Superior Soup with Sea Whelk, Fish Maw and Bamboo Pith; and Steamed Soon Hock Fish in "Hakka" Style.

Grand Ten-Persons Selection: A luxurious spread showcasing Roasted Golden Suckling Pig; Steamed Red Garoupa Fish with Cordyceps Flower, Tangerine Peel and Red Dates in Superior Soya Sauce; and Crisp-fried Crystal Prawn with Orange-Yuzu Compote.

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant Unveils New Comprehensive Set Menus for 2026

To accommodate diverse preferences, Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant has debuted an array of new set menus. Tailored for multiple group sizes—ranging from individual diners to large parties—these selections emphasize premium, quality ingredients and classic Cantonese flavours.

Curated Menus for All Group Sizes

The new offerings provide culinary variety for gatherings and formal occasions:

Two Persons Set : Lunch-only Two Persons Set feature Braised Superior Golden Broth with Seafood and Silken Beancurd, Pan-fried Iberico Pork Chop with Red Wine-Raisin Sauce and Twin Horfun with Vegetable Medley in Silky Egg Sauce.

Two Persons Set : Lunch and Dinner Two Persons Sets, have these dishes to entice diners such as Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Baby Abalone and Morel Mushroom, Pan-fried fillet of Threadfin Fish with Asian Sweet Soy Sauce and Stir-fried Hong Kong Kale with Dried Sole Fish.

Four Persons Set: Options for smaller groups include Roasted Sliced Duck, Century Egg with Preserved Sakura Ginger and Vintage Vinegar, Braised Soon Hock Fish with Fresh Gluten Puff and Yam, Garlic-scented Fried Rice with Crystal Prawn and Crispy Whitebaits.

Six Persons Set: Signature Highlights include Roasted London Duck "Peking Style" (Half), Pumpkin-infused Homemade Beancurd with Shimeji Mushroom and Bai Cai Miao in Minced Meat Sauce, Steamed Pa Ting Fish with Sakura Ginger in Superior Soya Sauce, Pan-fried Iberico Pork Chop in Cantonese Style.

Eight Persons Set: This selection features Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Stuffed Fish Maw and Sarawak Pepper, Roasted Crispy Duck, Steamed Soon Hock Fish in Superior Soya Sauce, and Crispy Noodles with Live Prawn and Silky Egg Sauce.

Reservations and Event Details

Advance booking is highly recommended for the Father's Day festive period. Reservations and inquiries can be made through the following channels:

www.jiahe.com.sg

For bookings and inquiries, interested parties may contact Jia He Grand at +65 6538 9688 / +65 6538 2788.

Jia He Grand Unveils the 2026 Celebration Feast: A Fusion of Modern Cantonese Excellence Menu

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant has officially announced the launch of its 2026 Celebration Feast, specifically crafted for birthdays and anniversaries. The restaurant has meticulously curated a set menu designed to elevate group dining through exquisite flavours and modern flair.

Positioned as the premier choice for grand milestones from birthdays, anniversaries to special occasions, this new feast showcases a seamless blend of traditional techniques and contemporary culinary innovation.

Designed specifically for large groups and celebrations, the set menu is priced at $868++ for 10 persons (minimum requirement of 10 pax). The 2026 Celebration Feast is available exclusively for bookings in the Main Hall (one-day advance reservation is required).

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788 Email: jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1 #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

• WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988 / 9170 2682

• Email: jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

• Website: https://jiahe.com.sg

• eShop: https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

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