EROS Innovation Launches ErosADI: The Sovereign Cultural AI OS for Identity, Economic Participation and AI-Native Era

Programmable economic OS on rights-cleared data—unifying sovereign AI, identity, AI agents & cultural exchange for creators and governments.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation today announced the launch of ErosADI, a sovereign AI infrastructure platform designed to power the next generation of culturally grounded, rights-compliant artificial intelligence economies. Built in collaboration with the ADI Foundation and powered by ADI Chain, ErosADI combines sovereign AI infrastructure, programmable rights systems, AI-native identity, and programmable economic coordination into a unified operating layer for the AI era. Through its regulation, compliance, and policy framework, the ADI Foundation provides a trusted gateway for institutions and enterprises adopting blockchain infrastructure in regulated markets, with a mission to connect one billion people and institutions to the digital economy by 2030.ErosADI introduces a new category of infrastructure: a cultural operating system where creators, studios, brands, governments, institutions, and users can create, license, govern, distribute, and monetize AI-native cultural assets at a global scale.At the intelligence layer is the Eros LCM stack – a family of domain-specialised Large Cultural Models first unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in February 2026. The framework comprises three model families: LCM for contextual reasoning across narrative structure and character arcs; LCVM (Large Cultural Vision Model) for cinematic visual intelligence; and LCEM (Large Cultural Environment Model) for culturally grounded experiential worlds – all trained on 1.5 trillion rights-cleared cultural tokens, one of the world’s largest owned and provenance-backed creative datasets. Unlike frontier AI systems trained on scraped public internet data, ErosADI is built on a legally compliant cultural memory infrastructure developed over decades through owned and licensed assets.ErosADI integrates five foundational layers into a single sovereign infrastructure stack:• Eros LCM Stack – domain-specialised Large Cultural Models trained on owned, rights-cleared data• ErosADI Rights Registry – programmable provenance and rights infrastructure for AI-native IP using ADI Chain• Unified AI Passport & Identity Layer – identity-linked participation and economic coordination targeting 100 million AI passports at scale, supported by ADI Chain’s infrastructure for wallet-based participation.• AI-Native Super Agents – autonomous cultural and commercial agents operating across creation, commerce, wellness, travel, education, finance, and identity services• Global Cultural Exchange (GCX) – a next-generation cultural and creative infrastructure layer enabling trusted interaction between sovereign cultural ecosystemsThe platform is designed to support sovereign deployments across media ecosystems, education systems, creator economies, entertainment networks, and institutional cultural infrastructure. ErosADI launches at a time when the global AI industry faces growing legal, regulatory, and ethical scrutiny around training data provenance, copyright ownership, and cultural extraction. Eros Innovation’s position is structurally differentiated through ownership of one of the world’s largest rights-cleared cultural memory corpora – independently valued and accumulated over decades across film, music, voice, narrative, and entertainment ecosystems.Global Cultural Exchange LayerAt the core of the platform is a new Global Cultural Exchange (GCX) layer designed to enable trusted collaboration between creators, institutions, cultural archives, and AI systems across countries – while respecting sovereign ownership of data, rights, and governance.The framework is built around interoperable cultural infrastructure rather than centralised data aggregation. Cultural datasets, archives, and rights frameworks remain within their respective national or institutional environments, while the exchange layer enables licensing, discovery, creator participation, multilingual interaction, and AI-driven collaboration across borders. This creates a new model for the global creative economy where culture, identity, heritage, and AI can interact in a structured, rights-aware, and transparent way.The Global Cultural Exchange is designed to support:• Creator economy infrastructure• Cultural and educational collaboration• Tourism and immersive heritage experiences• Cross-border licensing and rights management• AI-enabled creative production• Sovereign cultural AI systems and interoperabilityThe platform is not designed as a financial exchange or trading venue, but as a next-generation cultural and creative infrastructure layer enabling trusted interaction between sovereign cultural ecosystems.Where creators, rights holders, or institutions choose to monetise or realise liquidity from underlying IP, royalty streams, or participation structures, this would occur through appropriately regulated third-party platforms and partners. Eros Innovation has entered into collaborations with regulated financial infrastructure providers operating under applicable securities and financial regulations in their respective jurisdictions to support these pathways where relevant and legally compliant.Built on ADI Chain’s modular Layer 3 architecture, ErosADI combines:• Institutional-grade interoperability• Sovereign scalability• Institutional-grade security• Sector-specific execution environments• Jurisdiction-aware infrastructure deploymentThe company operates through nine integrated verticals spanning:• AI-native creator platforms• Cinematic AI production• Music and voice infrastructure• Digital wellness• Programmable IP systems• Sovereign compute• AI education• AI-native distribution ecosystems• Programmable cultural commerceErosADI is designed as both an infrastructure layer and an economic participation system. Creators can earn through programmable royalty flows tied to usage, attribution, and rights ownership. Brands can activate rights-compliant creator campaigns with measurable outputs. Institutions can bring cultural assets into structured, rights-aware participation models.The role of ADI Chain’s Layer 3 infrastructure is to provide the coordination, verification, and settlement framework that supports these interactions behind the scenes. This means ADI Chain sits beneath the user experience as the blockchain foundation for identity, rights, participation, and value exchange across the ecosystem.In this model, ErosADI powers identity and participation. GCX powers licensing and exchange. Eros Universe powers engagement and creation. LCMs power intelligence. Super agents power interaction. ADI Chain provides the blockchain infrastructure layer that supports programmable rights, identity-linked participation, IP coordination, and trusted interaction across users, institutions, and sovereign environments.The next decade of AI will not be won by scale alone.It will be won by ownership, provenance, identity, trust, and economic alignment. “ErosADI is the infrastructure layer that makes sovereign cultural AI real at scale. We have spent decades building one of the world’s largest rights-cleared cultural dataset, and now we are turning that into a programmable, compounding economic system for creators, institutions, and governments. This is not an experiment. This is the foundation of a new cultural economy.” – Swaneet Singh, Co-President, Eros Innovation"ErosADI shows how ADI Chain’s modular infrastructure can extend institutional-grade blockchain systems into new sectors beyond banking and payments. Cultural assets, programmable rights, identity-linked participation, and real-world value flows all require infrastructure that is compliant, scalable, and jurisdiction-aware. That is where ADI Chain’s three-pillar framework of regulation, compliance, and policy becomes highly relevant. ErosADI is a strong example of how sovereign on-chain infrastructure can support real-world economic participation across large-scale cultural and institutional ecosystems." – Andrey Lazorenko, CEO, ADI FoundationAbout the ADI Foundation & ADI ChainThe ADI Foundation serves as an institutional gateway, enabling governments and regulators to adopt blockchain through purpose-built, policy-aligned infrastructure designed to expand financial access, empower underserved communities, and ensure no one is left behind in the digital economy. Founded by Sirius International Holding, the technology-focused subsidiary of International Holding Company, ADI’s mission is to connect one billion people and institutions to the digital economy by 2030, building on a strong foundation of the 500+ million people already within its project ecosystem’s reach.ADI Chain is the first institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region, providing settlement infrastructure for a dirham-backed stablecoin, DDSC, initiated by IHC and FAB, licensed by the UAE Central Bank. The network operates on three pillars - Compliance, Efficiency, Security – serving governments implementing blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.For more information, visit the Official Website LinkedIn , and X About EROS InnovationEros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural-technology group building one of the world's most advanced ecosystems across AI, entertainment, wellness, education, and deep-tech infrastructure. With operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and headquarters in the Isle of Man, Eros Innovation is anchored by over $1 billion in assets, a $2 billion independent valuation, and zero debt.Eros Innovation operates through nine integrated verticals spanning AI research, creator platforms, sovereign compute, AI-native cinematic production, digital wellness systems, and AI education — forming a vertically integrated cultural AI ecosystem.

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